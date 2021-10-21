Sindgi bypoll: Vote for BJP is vote for Modi, Yediyurappa, says Bommai

Vote for the BJP candidate in the October 30 bypoll for Sindgi seat will be a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said at a poll meet in the constituency.

“The vote you give to Ramesh Bhusanur is a vote you give to the BJP. It is a vote for Narendra Modi. It is a vote for our leader B S Yediyurappa. It is a vote for the future,” Bommai said on Tuesday at Alamely taluk of Sindgi region.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of JD(S) MLA M C Managuli. While the BJP has fielded its former MLA Bhusanur, Congress has fielded Managuli’s son Ashok.

On the campaign trail this week, Bommai, who became the Chief Minister in July, called for the people to support Bhusanur by citing central schemes launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

“When Covid came, it is God’s grace that we were in power and not them [Congress]. PM Modi has protected the health of the people during Covid and he is a great PM,” he said during the campaign.

Apart from Sindgi, bypoll is also scheduled to be held in Hanagal constituency of Haveri, the home district of Bommai.

Some of the political activities during the campaign – especially on social media – has been acrimonious with the Congress and BJP indulging in name calling and targeting leaders. While the Congress targeted PM Modi in a tweet which it later withdrew, the BJP leaders called Rahul Gandhi names.

“They speak very lightly about PM Modi. By speaking lightly about Modi it is not Modi who becomes a smaller person but it shows the smallness of these people,” Bommai said.

Praising the RSS, he said: “All patriotic and nationalistic people in India are a part of the RSS.”

The bypolls are a prestige battle for the new Chief Minister although he has stated that it would not be a referendum on the BJP government in the state. The BJP, which had been dependent on veteran leader Yediyurappa for winning polls until now, will be facing its first major electoral test since Bommai replaced Yediyurappa in July.

Yediyurappa, who joined the Sindgi campaign on Wednesday, said nobody forced him to quit as chief minister and that he was not sulking.