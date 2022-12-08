‘Siddaramulla Khan, recognition of my belief in secularism’: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on BJP leader’s jibe

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday broke his silence over being called ‘Siddaramulla Khan’ by state BJP leaders, saying that the remark did not upset him as it was a stamp of his secular credentials. “They (BJP) have rewarded my belief in secularism by attaching Muslim name to my name,” the Congress leader said in a statement.

Reacting to the recent remarks made by BJP national general secretary C T Ravi, who called him ‘Siddaramulla Khan’, Siddaramaiah said, “I am not upset about Muslim name being added to my name and being called Siddaramulla Khan. We have the heritage of Shishunala Sharif, a disciple of Govinda Bhat, poet Kabir, a disciple of Saint Ramananda…There is nothing surprising in the slander carried out by the BJP, which has made falsehood, slander and character assassination as a tool for its political propaganda.”

C T Ravi had recently criticised Siddaramaiah saying that if he became the chief minister again, he would “finish Hindus”.

The Karnataka BJP has been calling Siddaramaiah ‘Siddaramulla Khan’ ever since he introduced Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations when he was the CM. The BJP government that came to power later cancelled the event.

Countering Ravi’s statement, Siddaramaiah said that he was also called “‘Anna (food) Ramaiah’, ‘Raita (farmer) Ramaiah’, ‘Kannada Ramaiah’, ‘Dalita Ramaiah’” in recognition of his services as chief minister. “If he has called me ‘Siddaramulla Khan’, it is in recognition of the work done for the Muslim community,” he said.

“I have been opposing the communalism of Muslims and other religions with the same clarity and commitment as Hindu communalism. Like the BJP, I am not one who does communal politics targeting Muslims in particular, without any distinction between good and bad, for political reasons. Are they going to polls with the tainted face of corruption and inequality in society?” Siddaramaiah questioned.

Speaking about the controversy and violence that took place in Kodagu district in 2015 on Tipu Sultan Jayanti, Siddaramaiah said, “It was a political move of BJP to polarise votes. People have seen everyone from the BJP chief minister to ministers to legislators celebrating Tipu Jayanti earlier, by wearing various costumes. I will not ask them to stop the slander against me. But it would be foolish if BJP thinks that I would stop my fight against their government’s mismanagement, corruption and communal politics out of fear of such slander.”

The Assembly polls in Karnataka are due in April 2023.