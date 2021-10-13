Siddaramaiah, BSY deny ‘secret meeting’ claim by Kumaraswamy

Senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa and Congress leader Siddaramaiah have denied reports that they “met secretly” in recent days. The denials have come a day after Janata Dal (Secular)’s HD Kumaraswamy alleged that the recent IT raids on an aide of Yediyurappa were triggered by a meeting between the former BJP CM and the former Congress CM.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah countered Kumaraswamy’s claims and said he met BS Yedyiurappa personally only on his birthday (February 27). “I have not met him personally since then. I am ready to retire from politics if it is (Kumaraswamy’s claims) proved”.

Yediyurappa also denied the claims made by Kumaraswamy.

“Apart from a meeting on my birthday on February 27, 2020, I have not met opposition leader Siddaramaiah on a personal basis and there has been no need for it too. I am working towards strengthening the BJP to help it return to power in the state,” Yediyurappa said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy had suggested that the recent IT raids on Umesh Ayanur, an aide of Yediyurappa, were carried out to “check the political ambitions” of Yediyurappa, and that the central BJP was aware of a meeting held by the former BJP CM and the former Congress CM.