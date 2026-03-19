Siddaramaiah writes to Centre, seeks integrated monitoring for commercial LPG and CNG

Amid shortages of commercial liquefied petroleum gas cylinders and disruptions in compressed natural gas supply, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Wednesday, seeking an integrated system to monitor commercial LPG and CNG supplies, similar to the one used for domestic LPG.

In his second letter, dated March 18, Siddaramaiah sought a monitoring system for commercial

LPG and CNG supplies to improve transparency and prevent profiteering through hoarding, especially as fresh supplies are set to arrive in India.

The Karnataka chief minister said that “against the demand of 50,000 LPG cylinders from restaurants, hotels, catering establishments and PG accommodations, etc, we are able to supply only 1000 cylinders per day”.