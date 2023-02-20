Siddaramaiah withdrew cases against PFI workers to disturb peace in Karnataka, alleges Nadda

Attacking the Opposition Congress, BJP National President J P Nadda accused former chief minister Siddaramaiah of conspiring to disturb the peace in Karnataka by withdrawing cases against the workers of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

While speaking at a rally at Byndoor, Udupi district, Nadda said the Siddaramaiah government had withdrawn 175 cases against 1600 PFI activists, and that the cases were withdrawn to sow discord between members of various communities.

The Congress does not “want peace in society. There should be division. There is vote bank politics. There is politics of convenience,” he said.

The Congress party, Nadda alleged, is not inclined towards governance or taking the country and Karnataka forward. “If anyone has conspired to disturb the peace in the state, my charges are against Siddaramaiah, who is squarely responsible for it,” he said.

Sowing division among people, division of society, corruption, non-governance, and divide and rule are all basic traits of the Congress party, said the BJP president. “There are elections in the coming days. It is only under the BJP that Karnataka has grown and will grow in the future,” he added.

Claiming that Karnataka faced constant power cuts during the Congress rule, he said the only person who had power then was Siddaramaiah. “You cut off his power and should continue doing so (in the upcoming election),” he said.

Nadda, who arrived in Mangaluru late Sunday evening, is on a three-day tour of Karnataka. After the rally in Byndoor, he is scheduled to attend another at Belur on Tuesday, before returning to Delhi.