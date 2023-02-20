scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Siddaramaiah withdrew cases against PFI workers to disturb peace in Karnataka, alleges Nadda

Attacking the Opposition Congress, BJP National President J P Nadda accused former chief minister Siddaramaiah of conspiring to disturb the peace in Karnataka by withdrawing cases against the workers of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The Congress does not “want peace in society. There should be division. There is vote bank politics. There is politics of convenience,” he said.

The Congress party, Nadda alleged, is not inclined towards governance or taking the country and Karnataka forward. “If anyone has conspired to disturb the peace in the state, my charges are against Siddaramaiah, who is squarely responsible for it,” he said.

Sowing division among people, division of society, corruption, non-governance, and divide and rule are all basic traits of the Congress party, said the BJP president. “There are elections in the coming days. It is only under the BJP that Karnataka has grown and will grow in the future,” he added.

Claiming that Karnataka faced constant power cuts during the Congress rule, he said the only person who had power then was Siddaramaiah. “You cut off his power and should continue doing so (in the upcoming election),” he said.

Nadda, who arrived in Mangaluru late Sunday evening, is on a three-day tour of Karnataka. After the rally in Byndoor, he is scheduled to attend another at Belur on Tuesday, before returning to Delhi.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 17:31 IST
