Ex-CM Siddaramaiah rebukes Zameer Khan supporter over Davanagere bypoll; video viral

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A video went viral on social media Thursday showing former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah rebuking a Congress worker who sought a deputy chief minister berth for former minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.
While the video’s exact date is unclear, it was shot after Siddaramaiah resigned and D K Shivakumar replaced him as chief minister.
“You are very close to him,” Zameer’s supporter is heard saying, and Siddaramaiah hits back, “Just because he is close to me, is it right to work against me?”
This exchange was related to the allegation that Zameer and a few other Muslim leaders from the Congress worked against the party’s candidate during the Davanagere South bypoll held on April 9. Unhappy over the Congress’s decision not to field a Muslim candidate in a constituency where around a third of the voters are from the community, Zameer is accused of indirectly backing the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) candidate.
Despite the disgruntlement within the Congress ranks, Samarth Mallikarjun, son of former minister S S Mallikarjun and Lok Sabha MP Dr Prabha Mallikarjun, won by a margin of around 5,700 votes. The Congress won the seat by more than 27,000 votes in 2023.
The Congress suspended MLCs Naseer Ahmed, who was political secretary to then chief minister Siddaramiah, and Abdul Jabbar from the party’s primary membership. Though there was talk of action against Zameer, the Congress stopped short of removing him from the Siddaramaiah Cabinet.
Zameer’s prospects of joining the new Cabinet were dented after a viral audio clip purportedly featuring him and Congress leader Mohammed Siraj lent credence to allegations of internal sabotage during the bypoll. Both Zameer and Siraj contended that the audio was doctored. An FIR was registered at Davanagere based on Siraj’s complaint, which claimed the clip was part of a conspiracy to malign the two leaders.
The audio clip was uploaded to social media platforms on June 1, two days before Shivakumar and his Cabinet were sworn in. Over the past few days, Zameer’s supporters have protested demanding that he be inducted into the Cabinet when another set of ministers is sworn in.
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