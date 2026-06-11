Ex-CM Siddaramaiah rebukes Zameer Khan supporter over Davanagere bypoll; video viral

A video went viral on social media Thursday showing former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah rebuking a Congress worker who sought a deputy chief minister berth for former minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

While the video’s exact date is unclear, it was shot after Siddaramaiah resigned and D K Shivakumar replaced him as chief minister.

“You are very close to him,” Zameer’s supporter is heard saying, and Siddaramaiah hits back, “Just because he is close to me, is it right to work against me?”

This exchange was related to the allegation that Zameer and a few other Muslim leaders from the Congress worked against the party’s candidate during the Davanagere South bypoll held on April 9. Unhappy over the Congress’s decision not to field a Muslim candidate in a constituency where around a third of the voters are from the community, Zameer is accused of indirectly backing the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) candidate.