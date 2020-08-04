Siddaramaiah tests positive for Covid-19, days after Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah during a tribute-paying ceremony, in Bengaluru, Friday, June 26, 2020. (PTI) Former chief minister Siddaramaiah during a tribute-paying ceremony, in Bengaluru, Friday, June 26, 2020. (PTI)

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and former chief minister Siddaramaiah Tuesday became the latest high-profile leader in the state to test positive for the novel coronavirus. The 71-year-old Congress leader was admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

“I have been tested positive for #Covid19 and also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms and to quarantine themselves,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

According to sources close to the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader, he was admitted to a hospital late on Monday night. “Even though Siddaramaiah had no symptoms of the infection, he was admitted to a hospital as doctors advised him to do so,” a member of his personal staff told IndianExpress.com.

Further, in another tweet in Kannada, Sidddaramaiah requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to undergo a Covid-19 test. “There is no need to be anxious or to panic,” he added.

The news came days after Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tested positive for the disease. He is undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. “The doctors who had examined me have assured there is nothing to worry about and that I will recover very soon,” he said on Monday in a video released from the hospital.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala Monday said he had tested negative for the virus. He had decided to take a test after Yediyurappa contracted the infection. The CM and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had met the Governor to apprise him on the state’s Covid-19 situation on July 31.

