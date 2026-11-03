Siddaramaiah sting video: Ex-Congress worker Krupa Alva gets protection against arrest

A local court on Monday granted interim protection to an expelled Congress worker and a television cameraman against arrest in the “fake” sting video case against former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Krupa Alva, a former Congress general secretary, and Power TV cameraman Prashant Kumar, who filmed the video, claimed before a sessions court that they had no role in the recent uploading of the video on YouTube.

The blackmail sting video, allegedly filmed in 2023, was widely circulated online in September 2026.

Alva was expelled on October 27 over her presence in the video allegedly intended to defame Siddaramaiah, even as Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has sought her arrest.

Alva argued before the court that she had appeared for investigation on October 7, 10 and 18 and that she had not been called again for investigations.

She also argued that she was not “the owner, creator or administrator” of the YouTube channel ‘Karnataka Honey Trap’ where the alleged video was uploaded.

Prashant Kumar also argued that he had cooperated with investigations by the Bengaluru police’s Central Crime Branch and that he had no role in the online uploading of the fake sting video.

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Also read | Phone used in Siddaramaiah sting operation was taken to Kumaraswamy home: Police

Power TV managing director Rakesh Shetty — who allegedly spearheaded the sting operation in February 2023 — was granted anticipatory bail on October 18.

Siddaramaiah filed a police complaint of extortion, blackmail and defamation on October 6 after the video, which showed conversations between Shetty and Alva with a woman who claimed to have been victimised by Siddaramaiah in 2011, surfaced online on September 26.

A political hot potato for Congress

The fake sting video episode had turned into a political hot potato for the Congress in Karnataka, with Siddaramaiah coming out in the open alleging involvement of Congress insiders in the incident.

Siddaramaiah approached the Congress high command on Monday to raise the issue of being targeted despite his contributions as a mass leader.

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Meanwhile, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy alleged that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was involved in the controversy, pointing out that Shivakumar was the state Congress chief when the video was filmed in February 2023 and highlighting his alleged history of using sleaze videos against political rivals.

On the other hand, the state government has used Bengaluru police findings to substantiate that while the “fake” video was filmed in February 2023, it was uploaded on the internet this year by JD(S) workers.

Three people associated with JD(S)’s social media operations have been granted interim anticipatory bail in the case.

Probe update

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh stated on November 1 that the exchange of a mobile phone that was used to upload the alleged video on September 26 happened at Kumaraswamy’s Delhi residence.

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Investigations are looking at the possible use of Wi-Fi accounts linked to prominent persons in Delhi for uploading the video and the source of payments for the operations to upload the video. The probe has found that a mobile phone used to upload the video was bought in New Delhi on September 25 – a day before the video was uploaded.

The police are yet to determine how the “fake” video reached the hands of the JDS workers in September 2026. The video was allegedly stored on a phone that was in the possession of Prashant Kumar in 2023 and was later handed over to Rakesh Shetty.

Probe conducted earlier

The CCB probe has so far led to the arrest of freelance social media content creator Ritesh Pandey in New Delhi on October 24. Pandey allegedly uploaded the video and told investigators that he had acted on the instructions of Prajwal Prasad, associated with JD(S)’s social media team.

The “sting” video was allegedly handed over to Pandey on a pen drive before it was transferred to a second-hand mobile phone purchased by him for uploading. Pandey was released on bail soon after a production in court.

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A Bengaluru court granted interim anticipatory bail to Prajwal Prasad, a JDS media consultant, last week after Prasad’s advocates argued that he was not the “owner or administrator” of ‘Karnataka Honey Trap’.

“The evidence gathered so far prima facie indicates that the allegations of sexual abuse portrayed in the video are part of a fabricated and deliberately constructed narrative,” the Central Crime Branch (CCB) said in a statement on October 29.

The statements recorded and evidence collected during the investigation thus far do not substantiate the occurrence of any such incident as depicted in the video, the police said.

The CCB said the original mobile phone allegedly used to record the video has been seized and the device has been forwarded for forensic examination.

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Investigators said they are probing the circumstances under which the video was created, the purpose behind recording it nearly 12 years after the alleged incident, and the identities, roles and motive of those involved.

“Technical investigation has established that the video was uploaded onto multiple social media platforms, including YouTube and X, during September-October 2026. The uploading was carried out through anonymous accounts employing sophisticated methods of digital concealment, including Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), masked IP addresses, virtual and spoofed phone numbers and other anonymisation techniques, with digital traces associated with locations outside Karnataka,” the CCB said.

The investigation led to a shop in Delhi dealing with used and refurbished devices from where the phone was purchased. The individuals involved in procuring the device have also been identified,” the CCB stated.

The CCB has claimed that the “circulation of the video may have been part of a deliberate attempt to malign and discredit individuals occupying positions of responsibility in the State, influence public perception and generate political controversy and public discord.”

Kumaraswamy warns Congress government

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Initially, Kumaraswamy claimed that his party workers were being targeted by the police.

On Monday, Kumaraswamy asked why a masked Kerala woman seen in the videos had not been produced in court to obtain a statement regarding her alleged false claims that were recorded by the Power TV crew in February 2023.

“If the woman has changed her statements, she would also be a part of this sting conspiracy. In this context, she should be named as an accused,” Kumaraswamy said.

The Union Minister claimed that the police were not investigating the conspiracy behind the sting video recording but were more concerned about the upload of the video on YouTube.

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“You have abandoned the real accused and turned on our workers just on the grounds of uploading a video. I will not respond to your threats. You are playing with danger,” the Union Minister said on Monday, referring to the Congress government.