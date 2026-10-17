Siddaramaiah sting video: JD(S) seeks SIT probe, Kumaraswamy leads DGP office march

Hundreds of Janata Dal (Secular) workers, led by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, marched towards the Director General of Police’s (DGP) office in Bengaluru on Saturday, demanding an impartial probe into the alleged sting operation involving former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Police barricades and security deployment around Town Hall affected traffic movement in the area as the procession moved towards the police headquarters.

The protesters began their march from the JD(S) headquarters, JP Bhavan, and proceeded towards the DGP’s office to submit a complaint to Director General and Inspector General of Police M A Saleem.

The party sought an impartial Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the video circulating on social media and action against those allegedly involved in recording, editing, and circulating it.

The complaint has named Rakesh Shetty, described in the petition as the owner and anchor of Power TV, and calls for an investigation into the alleged political conspiracy behind the video.

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The purported sting video, filmed in 2023 and recently broadcast by some local TV channels, relates to unverified incidents from 2011, when Siddaramaiah was the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly during the tenure of the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government.

The JD(S) alleged that the video was edited and misused to target political leaders and facilitate alleged blackmail and extortion.

Complaint alleges blackmail

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In its representation, the JD(S) leaders sought the arrest and prosecution of those allegedly involved in secretly recording, manipulating, and exploiting the video.

They alleged that instead of reporting the matter to the police or other legal authorities, the footage was concealed and allegedly used for publicity, political purposes, and blackmail. It further claimed that the woman was being persuaded to appear before the media with promises of financial assistance.

The JD(S) also questioned the presenter’s alleged access to police protection and political patronage. These allegations have not been independently established.

The party also alleged that mentioning Siddaramaiah’s name in the conversation was intended to malign his image. It claimed that the video may be part of a larger blackmail network targeting politicians, public officials and businessmen.

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The complaint stated that the voice of the person heard encouraging the woman and offering to arrange a meeting with Siddaramaiah resembled Shetty’s. The party sought verification of the video’s source and authenticity, forensic examination of the recordings, including voice sample analysis, and an investigation into the alleged editing and manipulation of the footage.

Referring to earlier court proceedings and public statements concerning the circulation of videos allegedly intended to damage Siddaramaiah’s reputation, the party called for a comprehensive investigation into the origin, authenticity and possible editing of the footage.

The petition sought forensic examination of the original video and other relevant digital evidence, identification of all those involved in recording, editing and circulating the material, and action under applicable provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Kumaraswamy alleges targeting of party workers

The march comes two days after Kumaraswamy staged a sit-in outside the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner’s office on Thursday, following a meeting with Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh. He accused the police of targeting JD(S) workers, including members of the party’s social media team, over the circulation of videos linked to Siddaramaiah.

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Kumaraswamy alleged that on Tuesday, the police took one of the party’s social media team members to an unidentified shed/godown for questioning.

He claimed that the personnel questioned the party worker for several hours and asked him to contact another person, who was subsequently questioned as well. Kumaraswamy alleged that the police were attempting to extract information from party workers to implicate political opponents.

Challenging the police to question him first, Kumaraswamy accused the Congress-led state government of using the police to target his party workers instead of identifying those responsible for the alleged sting operation.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police have questioned more than five people in connection with the controversy, including Shetty, who was questioned on Tuesday, and some JD(S) workers.

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The JD(S) warned that it would launch a statewide agitation if the police failed to act on its complaint. It called for a comprehensive investigation to establish the authenticity of the video and identify those responsible for its recording and circulation.