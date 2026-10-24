Delhi man arrested over Siddaramaiah sting video, says JD(S) wanted it uploaded

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru arrested a Delhi-based man on Saturday in connection with the alleged sting operation targeting former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. The accused was subsequently produced before a magistrate and released on conditional bail, a CCB officer confirmed.

The accused, identified as Ritesh Pandey, was apprehended in Delhi and brought to Bengaluru for questioning. According to the police, he allegedly uploaded the video linked to the purported sting operation and told investigators that a person associated with the social media team of the Janata Dal (Secular) had instructed him to upload it.

Investigators said the video was handed over to Pandey on a pen drive before being transferred to a mobile phone for uploading. The CCB seized the phone allegedly used to upload the footage and sent it for forensic examination. Investigators also found that Pandey had allegedly procured a second-hand smartphone in Delhi specifically to upload the video.