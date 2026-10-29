Siddaramaiah sting video case: Bengaluru police call allegations fabricated, trace phone

The Bengaluru police on Thursday said that the preliminary investigation into a purported sting operation video involving former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, which has been circulating on social media, indicated that the allegations of sexual abuse depicted were part of a fabricated narrative.

The police said the evidence collected so far did not substantiate the incident shown in the recording.

They said all individuals appearing in the video had been identified and questioned, some on multiple occasions.

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“The statements recorded, and evidence collected during the investigation thus far do not substantiate the occurrence of any such incident as depicted in the video,” the police said, adding that the allegations made or implied against individuals in the recording appeared to be “false and concocted”.