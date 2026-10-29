Siddaramaiah sting video case: Bengaluru police call allegations fabricated, trace phone

The Bengaluru police on Thursday said that the preliminary investigation into a purported sting operation video involving former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, which has been circulating on social media, indicated that the allegations of sexual abuse depicted were part of a fabricated narrative.
The police said the evidence collected so far did not substantiate the incident shown in the recording.
They said all individuals appearing in the video had been identified and questioned, some on multiple occasions.
“The statements recorded, and evidence collected during the investigation thus far do not substantiate the occurrence of any such incident as depicted in the video,” the police said, adding that the allegations made or implied against individuals in the recording appeared to be “false and concocted”.
Investigators are examining the circumstances in which the video was recorded, transferred and circulated online, as well as the possible motives of those involved.
The police said the original mobile phone allegedly used to record the video had been traced, recovered and seized. The device has been sent for forensic examination to ascertain the authenticity and integrity of the recording, and the report is awaited.
The video was allegedly recorded in 2023 and purportedly concerns an incident dating back to 2011. Investigators are examining why it was recorded nearly 12 years after the alleged incident and whether it was staged, fabricated, or manipulated to create a misleading narrative.
The police are also reconstructing the chain of possession of the video, from its original recording to its circulation on social media in September and October this year.
Digital trail led investigators to Delhi
The technical investigation established that the video was uploaded to multiple platforms, including YouTube and X, through anonymous accounts using virtual private networks (VPNs), masked IP addresses, virtual or spoofed phone numbers and other methods to conceal the identities of those involved. Some digital traces were linked to locations outside Karnataka, the police said.
Investigators traced a mobile phone associated with a YouTube upload to a shop in Delhi dealing in used and refurbished devices. The individuals involved in procuring the phone have also been identified.
A man linked to the procurement of the device, identified as Ritesh Pandey, was arrested in the National Capital Region (NCR) on October 24 and questioned by the Central Crime Branch. A Bengaluru court granted him bail on the same day, the police said.
Investigators had earlier said that Pandey told them that he uploaded the video on the instructions of a person associated with the Janata Dal (Secular)’s social media team. This claim is also being investigated.
His questioning yielded further leads in the investigation, the police said. Preliminary findings suggested that he worked as a freelance social media content creator and may have associations with politically connected individuals in New Delhi. The nature and relevance of these alleged associations are under investigation.
Possible coordinated effort under probe
The police said investigators had found leads suggesting that the video’s circulation may have been part of a deliberate attempt to malign individuals holding positions of responsibility in the State, influence public perception and trigger political controversy.
“The possibility of a coordinated effort involving multiple individuals in planning, facilitating, uploading or amplifying the video for malicious intent is also being thoroughly examined,” the police said.
Certain individuals have been identified for further examination, and notices have been issued to them, the police said, adding that their identities were being withheld to protect the investigation and prevent interference with evidence.