‘Go when they call’: Kumaraswamy changes stance in Siddaramaiah ‘sting’ probe

Union minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy has asked his social media team and war room workers to cooperate with an investigation into the emergence of a video of an alleged “fake” sting operation against former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, a senior leader of the ruling Congress.

Kumaraswamy, who has been seeking the arrest of the managing director of a local TV channel for recording the sting video in 2023, previously opposed efforts by the Bengaluru police to interrogate JD(S) workers for allegedly being involved in uploading the “sting” video on social media on September 27.

The Opposition politician’s call for his party workers also comes in the wake of Home Minister Priyank Kharge alluding that JD(S) leaders were shielding the party’s workers from the investigation. It also follows Siddaramaiah and his son alleging that Congress insiders had a role in the sting episode last week.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Our youth should not be afraid. All I can tell them is, cooperate with the police probe. Go when they call. Give them the equipment they ask for. Then, I will know in which direction their investigation is going. I also have information about what is going on inside. I have also noted the statements of Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra,” Kumaraswamy said Sunday.

Kumaraswamy also issued a fresh five-day “deadline” for the sting video investigations to show results in the form of action against the managing director of a private TV channel and others for embarking on the alleged sting operation in 2023 to defame Siddaramaiah.

“There are many problems in Karnataka. Among them is an investigation into a sensitive matter. I will give them five more days. Let’s see what they do,” the JD(S) leader said.

Police notices to JD(S) workers

The Bengaluru police have issued notices dated October 13 and October 23 to two JD(S) war room and social media unit workers—Chandan H S and Mohan Gowda—for participation in investigations regarding a “fake” sting video of Siddaramaiah.

Story continues below this ad

In a police complaint filed on October 6, Siddaramaiah alleged that the unidentified creators of a YouTube channel titled Karnataka Honey Trap were involved in spreading a fake sting video shot in 2023 by Power TV MD Rakesh Shetty and others.

“On 27-09-2026, some unknown persons made false, malicious and false allegations against the complainant on a YouTube channel, secretly filmed a (clandestine) video on the social media platform, published the video on YouTube and circulated it publicly, causing damage to the public honor and life of the complainant, and an investigation should be conducted against the persons who created it with malicious intent and disseminated it on YouTube,” states the FIR registered on the basis of Siddaramaiah’s complaint.

The preliminary police investigations have pointed to the role of JD(S) war room and social media unit workers in the recent uploading of the video from 2023 online.

‘JD(S) team gave sting video to suspect for uploading’

Story continues below this ad

Last week, the Central Crime Branch unit of the Bengaluru police arrested a Delhi-based man in connection with the alleged sting operation against Siddaramaiah.

The suspect, Ritesh Pandey, allegedly uploaded the video linked to the purported sting operation and told investigators that a person associated with the JD(S) social media team had instructed him to upload it.

The video was allegedly handed over to Pandey on a pen drive before it was transferred to a secondhand mobile phone he had bought for the purpose. Pandey was released on bail soon after a production in court.

Also Read | HD Kumaraswamy takes the lead as Karnataka BJP struggles to find its voice

Priyank Kharge last week indicated that some JD(S) workers directly involved in procuring the “sting” video were being evasive. “Why are some people absconding? Why have they disappeared after notices were served on them? The big people who are sheltering them should send them out to take part in the probe. When they take part in the probe, the facts will be revealed,” the home minister said.

JD(S) workers targeted: Kumaraswamy

Story continues below this ad

Kumaraswamy has claimed that his party workers were being targeted by the police instead of the alleged creators of the video linked to the Congress. He claimed that the police began investigating JD(S) workers Mohan, Shankar, and Chandan after Siddaramaiah filed the police complaint.

Kumaraswamy held protests last week at the state police headquarters and the Bengaluru police commissionerate office against the police investigations of his party workers in the sting video episode. He demanded the arrest of Power TV MD Rakesh Shetty, with whom he has had a running dispute for a few years, over the Siddaramaiah video episode.

“Since the day the investigations into the sting complaint started, the home minister and the police authorities have targeted workers from our war room and social media unit and their families with search warrants and threats of arrest,” the JD(S) leader said last week.

“The person who joined hands with Congress workers to carry out the sting is not being probed. The person has claimed that he has done the sting but is moving around freely with the blessings of the government. The government is creating an atmosphere of fear for our workers,” Kumaraswamy said. “Instead of looking at who did the sting, they are going after my social media workers and seizing their phones and electronic gadgets,” he said.

Siddaramaiah says ‘fake sting’ was part of blackmail attempt

Story continues below this ad

On October 23, Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra spoke publicly for the first time about the video from 2023 and indicated that some Congress insiders were involved in the filming of the hidden-camera video by Rakesh Shetty.

“The sting is a fake story. It was done with the intent of blackmailing. This is why I have given a complaint myself for the truth to come out. We need to know who is behind this operation. I filed a complaint after knowing that it was a false case. In order to prevent large-scale dissemination of fake news, I went to a civil court and obtained a stay order on the circulation of the fake news,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru.

“In the video, there is a woman from Mangaluru identified as Krupa Alva. There is a man called Rakesh Shetty from Power TV. They joined hands together to film the video. Rakesh Shetty has admitted that he conducted the sting operation and that it was false,” the former chief minister said.

“Only an investigation can reveal if someone from our own party or some other party is involved. I came to know about this on September 27 (when the video went viral). I am not disturbed by the video because it is totally concocted. It is false propaganda,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Yathindra, however, indicated that a woman captured in the video containing defamatory conversations about Siddaramaiah was a Congress worker.

“This was done to defame my father and destroy his legacy and to blackmail him. The video itself shows that people from our party were involved. There is also the head of a media organisation in the video. An investigation is necessary to find out if they did it themselves or whether someone else was involved,” Yathindra said in Mysuru last week.

Police question Power TV MD Rakesh Shetty

The Bengaluru police have interrogated Rakesh Shetty. He obtained interim anticipatory bail on October 23 after he failed to appear for questioning on the basis of a police notice.

The police have also questioned Krupa Alva, a Congress worker from Mangaluru who assisted Power TV MD Rakesh Shetty in investigating rumours they heard in 2023. Shetty allegedly used a hidden camera in an operation the channel reportedly abandoned after failing to substantiate the rumours.

Story continues below this ad

“Everyone involved will be exposed. Where did the conspiracy take place, who carried out the sting, why did they do it, in whose hands did it reach after these years, and how did it suddenly get uploaded? All these things will be exposed in a few days,” Kharge said on October 24.

“This is supposed to be an incident from 2011 for which a sting was conducted in 2023, and it has surfaced in 2026. It takes time to investigate. We cannot act in haste just for the sake of publicity. The honour of the party, the government, and most importantly that of the former CM Siddaramaiah is involved, and we will not compromise on the investigations,” the home minister added.