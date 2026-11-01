Phone used in Siddaramaiah sting row ‘changed hands at Kumaraswamy home’

Calling it “hard” and “irrefutable” evidence, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said on Sunday that the mobile phone used in the alleged sting operation targeting former chief minister Siddaramaiah was purchased in New Delhi and changed hands at Union minister H D Kumaraswamy’s official residence there.

Addressing the media at Kalaburagi, Kharge said, “The police have collected technical evidence indicating the residence of Kumaraswamy and his associates. What I am saying is not circumstantial evidence but hard, technical, and irrefutable evidence that a Union minister is indulging in dirty politics to malign senior leaders like Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar, and Mallikarjun Kharge.”

Siddaramaiah is in New Delhi, expected to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and will likely discuss the alleged sting operation.

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Selective leaks to tarnish reputations: Kumaraswamy

While Kumaraswamy was unavailable for comment, his office issued a statement on Friday saying that vested interests within the government, acting either directly or through investigative agencies like the Central Crime Branch (CCB), are attempting to tarnish reputations and manufacture false narratives by selectively leaking fabricated and misleading information to the media.

In Bengaluru, Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh shared details of the investigation and also named Kumaraswamy for the first time. He said the handover of the mobile phone took place on the instructions of Prajwal Prasad, who was present at the Union minister’s residence. The CCB arrested Pandey in Delhi in October last week and brought him to Bengaluru. Eventually, he secured bail.

Singh said that Pandey has disclosed in his statement that he had gone along with Vinod Sharma to a mobile shop in Karol Bagh and purchased a mobile.

“This particular mobile, after purchase, both Ritesh Pandey and Vinod Sharma returned to a place in Kushak Road in New Delhi, to the residence of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, and handed over the particular mobile to Prajwal Prasad, who was inside. This is as per the statement of Ritesh Pandey, who was working on the instructions of Prajwal Prasad. All these three people are supposedly working for the social media team of that office,” he added.

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Singh said the police were checking the claims and had issued notices to Sharma and Prasad, who had not responded. Both had applied for anticipatory bail, he said, adding that further investigation would depend on questioning them. Investigators were examining CCTV footage, other technical evidence, and financial transactions between Prasad and Pandey, he added.

Asked whether Kumaraswamy had been issued any notice or whether his direct involvement in the alleged operation had been established, Singh said it was too early to draw conclusions.

A Kerala woman’s claim and subsequent denial

Early in October, two videos started doing the rounds on YouTube in which a Kerala woman spoke about her association with Siddaramaiah in 2011, when she was still a minor. The video was recorded on a hidden camera, reportedly by Power TV MD Rakesh Shetty and former Karnataka Child Rights Commission chairperson Krupa Alva, who was later sacked by the Congress as a member.

On October 6, Siddaramaiah filed a police complaint stating that some unidentified content creators were spreading fake news. The police have questioned several people, including Shetty, Alva, and people connected to the social media wing of the Opposition JD(S).

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Recently, the police stated that the woman in the video, when questioned, said she had never met Siddaramaiah and that she had spoken in the video as per the instructions of certain people.

According to a police officer, the woman also said that a group approached her in 2023, paid her money, and instructed her on what to say in the video.

“The woman has admitted that she met Rakesh Shetty and Krupa Alva,” the officer said.