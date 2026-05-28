‘Not interested in national politics’: Siddaramaiah resigns, says Congress high command will pick successor

With Siddaramaiah becoming the longest-serving CM in January, there was speculation that he would be asked to step down to make way for D K Shivakumar post the budget session in March.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation on Thursday, bringing the protracted dispute over power-sharing in the state to an end. In the absence of Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, he handed the resignation letter to the governor’s secretary.

“I voluntarily resigned when they asked me to,” Siddaramaiah said, addressing a news conference, adding that the party leadership and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) would decide who would succeed him.

Siddaramaiah said he had maintained in the past that he would resign as chief minister whenever the Congress leadership asked him, and added that he would continue in active politics.

“Till my last breath, I will fight against communal forces because the Constitution opposes it (communalism). If there were no Constitution, I wouldn’t be literate, an MLA, deputy CM or CM. I would have been a shepherd or a farmer,” he said.