Siddaramaiah seeks probe into corruption allegations against Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil

September 9, 2021 9:28:07 am
Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has sought a probe into corruption allegations against state Agriculture Minister BC Patil in the procurement of Rs 210-crore worth of farm equipment.
The allegations are likely to be raised by the Opposition during a legislative session next week.
On Tuesday, Krishnamurthy N, president of a self-styled Anti Corruption Taskforce, filed a complaint with the state Anti-Corruption Bureau claiming that fake bills have been used to show the purchase of diesel pump sets, sprinklers and sprayers, all meant for distribution to farmers in the state.
On Wednesday, Siddaramaiah alleged that instead of doubling the income of farmers, BC Patil is doubling his personal income through corrupt practices.
“I urge the chief minister to initiate an investigation on the allegation against BC Patil, ” Siddaramaiah said on social media.
Krishnamurthy, in a complaint to the ACB, has alleged that farm equipment has been bought in the names of benami companies.
The letter says that it was done by the minister and additional director of agriculture department Diwakar by awarding tenders to benami companies.
The letter alleges that 50 per cent of the equipment is yet to be supplied but the bills for that have already been paid.
An officer in the ACB said a case is yet to be registered but a petition in this regard had been received and the details were being verified.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-