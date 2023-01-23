Siddaramaiah playing ‘political drama’, won’t contest election from Kolar: Yediyurappa

BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa said Monday that Congress leader Siddaramaiah was playing a “political drama” by announcing that he would contest the Karnataka Assembly elections from Kolar.

Speaking to reporters at Belagavi, the former chief minister said that Siddaramaiah would not contest the upcoming elections from Kolar at any cost. “He is just doing a drama. He will try to come to Mysuru (and contest the poll from there). If he contests the election from Kolar, he is bound to lose,” Yediyurappa said.

Yediyurappa said that Siddaramaiah’s announcement of candidature from Kolar was “just a political drama”, adding that the ruling BJP would chalk out strategies to ensure his defeat if he returned to Mysuru district.

Siddaramaiah, also a former CM, had won from the Varuna and Chamundeshwari constituencies in Mysuru in the past. He represents the Badami constituency in Bagalkot district.

The BJP veteran said that Siddaramaiah was free to contest from two or three constituencies. “But he is bound to go home (defeated),” he said.

Yediyurappa said he would start his state-wide tour for the elections in two-three days. “I will not sit at home until the BJP returns to power in the state. I will definitely travel to all parts of Karnataka and I am not concerned whether I am invited or not (for various events),” he said.

Yediyurappa said that by selecting him to the BJP Parliamentary Board, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given him a huge responsibility at the national level. “I will fulfil my role and bring the BJP back to power,” he said.

The Lingayat leader’s statement came at a time when there were rumours that he was sulking over the way he was treated by the party’s state unit.