Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi, slams Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat’s remarks on Mekedatu project

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s statement that the Centre is ready to facilitate talks between the state and Tamil Nadu over the Mekedatu reservoir project was “politically motivated” and urged him to issue clearances for it at the earliest.

The Congress has recently concluded its ‘walk for water’ march demanding a reservoir on the Cauvery river at Mekedatu in Ramanagara district near the Tamil Nadu border. The proposed reservoir, which aims to supply drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding regions, has been challenged in the Supreme Court by Tamil Nadu on the ground that it would eat into the state’s share of Cauvery water as adjudicated by the court in 2018.

Shekhawat, according to Siddaramaiah, stated that Karnataka and Tamil Nadu needed to come forward and hold talks over the Mekedatu project and the Centre could only facilitate them. He also asked the two states to follow the example of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh who had agreed to connect the Ken and Betwa rivers, Siddaramaiah said.

“This statement is politically motivated to make inroads to Tamil Nadu and an attempt to mislead people of Karnataka. We strongly object and condemn this statement made by the minister against the interests of Karnataka. Karnataka has technical, moral and legal rights to access excess water after releasing the rightful share of Tamil Nadu. About 60-70 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of excess water flows to Tamil Nadu every year from the Cauvery basin in Karnataka, which otherwise, can be judiciously used to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding districts. (The) Mekedatu reservoir will serve the best purpose in storing this excess water and also generate 400 MW of electricity. It has to be noted that Tamil Nadu is using the Cauvery issue just for political reasons,” Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that the population of Bengaluru has crossed 1.5 crore people and though it is one of the highest contributions to the growth of our country, it is reeling under stress due to the scarcity of drinking water. The Mekedatu reservoir could address this challenge and ensure smooth distribution of water to the Bengaluru region for the next 50 years, he added.

“The Karnataka government has sent DPRs to the central government for approval and unfortunately, we are still waiting for the environmental clearance. Injustice from your government to Karnataka is not new even when it comes to irrigation and drinking water projects. Though legally resolved, (The) Mahadayi project is yet to see the light and Mekedatu has become a political tool for BJP to influence (the) Tamil Nadu electorate. Yettinahole, Upper Bhadra and Upper Krishna projects are progressing at (a) snail’s pace due to lack of adequate funds. River linking project announced by your government is skewed to benefit only downstream Tamil Nadu,” wrote Siddaramiah.

“It is clear that your government at the Centre has failed to grant necessary clearances and the state government has failed to enlighten the urgency of the project. I strongly condemn (the) Jal Shakti minister’s statement and strongly urge you to discuss the issue in the cabinet to make your colleagues understand the rights of Karnataka, to grant all the clearances at the earliest to implement (the) Mekedatu project, and to allocate additional funds for all the pending irrigation projects,” Siddaramaiah added.