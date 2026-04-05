‘Manipulative restructuring of representation’: Siddaramaiah slams proposed delimitation exercise

Siddaramaiah says that even as Lok Sabha expands to 816 seats, the southern states’ share will remain around 24%. (File Photo)

The Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise has drawn sharp criticism from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to weaken the voice of southern states through a “manipulative restructuring of representation”.

Siddaramaiah wrote on X on Sunday that the prime minister’s recent remarks reassuring southern states over the exercise were less about statesmanship and more about “election-driven messaging”, timed with political calculations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Putting out comparative figures on the number of Lok Sabha seats each state would get, the chief minister said the rate and scale of the increase clearly favoured BJP-dominated states.