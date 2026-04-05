‘Manipulative restructuring of representation’: Siddaramaiah slams proposed delimitation exercise

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The Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise has drawn sharp criticism from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to weaken the voice of southern states through a “manipulative restructuring of representation”.
Siddaramaiah wrote on X on Sunday that the prime minister’s recent remarks reassuring southern states over the exercise were less about statesmanship and more about “election-driven messaging”, timed with political calculations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Putting out comparative figures on the number of Lok Sabha seats each state would get, the chief minister said the rate and scale of the increase clearly favoured BJP-dominated states.
“Uttar Pradesh is expected to go from 80 to 120 seats (+40), Maharashtra from 48 to 72 (+24), Bihar from 40 to 60 (+20), Madhya Pradesh from 29 to 43–44 (+14–15), Rajasthan from 25 to 37–38 (+12–13), and Gujarat from 26 to 39 (+13). In contrast, southern states see smaller gains. Karnataka rises from 28 to 42 (+14), Tamil Nadu from 39 to 58–59 (+20), Andhra Pradesh from 25 to 37–38 (+12–13), Telangana from 17 to 25–26 (+8–9), and Kerala from 20 to 30 (+10). The numbers are telling. Five southern states together gain barely 63–66 additional seats, while just these seven BJP-dominated states gain about 128–131 seats – nearly double,” he wrote.
According to Siddaramaiah, even after Lok Sabha expands to 816 seats, the southern states’ share will remain around 24 per cent. “States that performed better in population control and governance are being penalised,” he said, warning that Karnataka, a key driver of national growth, risked being deliberately sidelined.
Highlighting the “widening imbalance” in the political representation of states, he said that UP today has 52 more seats than Karnataka and that the gap will grow to 78 seats after the delimitation. Similarly, Maharashtra will have 20 to 30 MPs more than the southern state. “This is not just expansion; it is concentration of power,” Siddaramaiah argued.
Calling for fairness, respect, and transparency, the chief minister insisted that such a structural change cannot be pushed without consultation or public debate.
“At a time of economic and global challenges, the Union Government is more focused on political arithmetic over national priorities,” he alleged, adding that the people of Karnataka would “firmly oppose any attempt to weaken” their voice.
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