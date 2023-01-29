scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Siddaramaiah must oppose BBC documentary on Gujarat riots, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Siddaramaiah had questioned the Centre’s ban on the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots. Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat when communal violence had broken out in the western state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, bbc documentary, modi bbc documentary news, india news, indian expressKarnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (File)
Siddaramaiah must oppose BBC documentary on Gujarat riots, says Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday said that Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah must oppose a BBC documentary on Narendra Modi. “Whatever may be the difference of opinion internally but they must unite when it comes to the honour of the nation,” Bommai said.

Asked about Siddaramaiah’s tweet on the ban imposed on the BBC documentary, he told reporters in Mysuru that this was a question of the nation’s honour. “Purposefully, history has been distorted and the people’s reaction is natural. The documentary has been made by distorting the truth. Siddaramaiah must oppose this documentary. Whatever may be the political differences, they must unite in the interest of the nation,” the chief minister said.

Siddaramaiah had questioned the Centre’s ban on the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots. Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat when communal violence had broken out in the western state.

During his visit to Mysuru, Bommai also unveiled Dr Vishnuvardhan memorial in Haalalu village. The memorial has been built for Kannada film actor Vishnuvardhan who died in 2009.

Speaking at the event, Bommai said: “I have come here as a fan of the veteran actor (Vishnuvardhan). His debut movie Naagarahaavu was released in the ’70s and those who had seen that movie would have been fans of this actor.”

The memorial houses a gallery showcasing the cine journey of Vishnuvardhan. It also has a training centre for film students and a 250-seater auditorium. The centre has been built on the lines of the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 22:19 IST
