Siddaramaiah meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses Karnataka bypolls

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday and discussed the upcoming bypolls in two Assembly constituencies in the state. The constituencies of Hangal and Sindgi will go to polls on October 30.

After the meeting, Siddaramaiah said, “I was called for a meeting by Sonia Gandhi. We have discussed the upcoming bypolls and various issues in the state Congress party.”

The Hangal and Sindgi seats have remained vacant for months on account of the deaths of the respective MLAs. The party is expected to finalise its candidates by Wednesday. According to party sources, the names of Srinivas Mane and Manohar Tahsildar for Hangal and that of Ashok Managuli for Sindgi have been sent to the high command.

The results of the bypolls will be declared on November 2. The tenure of the new MLAs, however, will only be a little more than a year since the next Assembly elections are scheduled for 2023.

To a question on whether the party is considering a larger role for him in national politics, Siddaramaiah – who is also the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly – told reporters that his interest lies in state politics only.

Siddaramaiah also said that there was no discussion with the party chief on any reshuffle in the party’s state or district units. “It was not discussed with Sonia Gandhi. I have given a list to Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala. He has said that he will discuss the reshuffle in the state party unit with me,” he added.