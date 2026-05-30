In last act as Karnataka caretaker CM, Siddaramaiah hears public grievances at home

Days after resigning as Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah met members of the public at his Kaveri residence while continuing as caretaker CM. (Express Photo)

In his final official act as the caretaker CM of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah met the public and heard their grievances at his Kaveri residence on May 30. This comes just days after he resigned as Chief Minister on May 28, as part of the Congress leadership transition in the state.

Siddaramaiah stepped down and submitted his resignation to the Governor’s Special Secretary at Lok Bhavan. He said he had resigned voluntarily following the Congress high command’s suggestion.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted Siddaramaiah’s resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. However, Siddaramaiah has been asked to continue as Chief Minister until a new arrangement is made.