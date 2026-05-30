In last act as Karnataka caretaker CM, Siddaramaiah hears public grievances at home

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In his final official act as the caretaker CM of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah met the public and heard their grievances at his Kaveri residence on May 30. This comes just days after he resigned as Chief Minister on May 28, as part of the Congress leadership transition in the state.
Siddaramaiah stepped down and submitted his resignation to the Governor’s Special Secretary at Lok Bhavan. He said he had resigned voluntarily following the Congress high command’s suggestion.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted Siddaramaiah’s resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. However, Siddaramaiah has been asked to continue as Chief Minister until a new arrangement is made.
Following this, Karnataka Congress will hold an important Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru at 4 PM on Saturday as discussions continue over the party’s leadership and organisation.
Karnataka Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Friday that a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting will be held in Bengaluru in the presence of party observers. He said the observers would attend the meeting and then consult the Congress high command before taking a final decision on leadership and organisational matters.
“A CLP meeting will be held in Bengaluru tomorrow at 4 PM. Our two observers will arrive. We will conduct the CLP meeting in their presence, and subsequently, they will take a call after consulting with the High Command,” Shivakumar told reporters in the national capital.
Shivakumar further said decisions on Rajya Sabha nominations and other party appointments including MLC posts will be taken by the Congress leadership in New Delhi. He added that the list for Karnataka would be released along with those of other states and that the matter is entirely in the hands of the party high command.
“We will release our list alongside those of other states. That is the information I have received. They (party high command) will inform you. This does not fall within my jurisdiction. The party high command will decide on this matter–even in the case of MLCs,” he said.
When asked about the leadership change and his possible appointment as Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar said he was unaware of any timeline. He said the matter would be discussed after the election of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.
On Friday, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar met senior Congress leaders in New Delhi to discuss the next Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka.
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