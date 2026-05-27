Karnataka CM change buzz: All eyes on Siddaramaiah’s breakfast meeting tomorrow

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a breakfast meeting with members of the state Cabinet on Thursday morning, amid indications that he may step down as CM thereafter.
Siddaramaiah is the longest-serving chief minister of the state, having held the position for a little over eight years.
Sources said that Siddaramaiah has sought an appointment from Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on May 28 to submit his resignation. Following the resignation, a Congress Legislature Party meeting is scheduled for either Friday or Saturday, sources added.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is considered the favourite to replace Siddaramaiah, is in Delhi and will travel to Bengaluru on Thursday morning to participate in the breakfast meeting. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala are also expected to participate in the meeting.
Speaking to reporters, Public Works Department Satish Jarkiholi said that though there are speculations of leadership change, it will be confirmed only after Siddaramaiah makes an official announcement at the breakfast meeting. “Then there will be a full stop to this whole episode. I don’t know what directions the high command has issued. We will only know at the (breakfast) meeting,” he said.
Apart from choosing a new chief minister, the Congress leadership is also expected to appoint a new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president. Shivakumar has held the post for the past six years.
On Tuesday, after a marathon meeting, Venugopal, flanked by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, said, “The entire discussion was only concentrated on the coming Rajya Sabha elections and Council elections in Karnataka. Whatever speculation you people are doing… that is only speculation… no reality at all. Today, we discussed the Rajya Sabha seats and Council seats of Karnataka. The candidates… will be announced along with other seats in other states. That is all we have decided today. Nothing else was discussed today.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram