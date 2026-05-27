Karnataka CM change buzz: All eyes on Siddaramaiah’s breakfast meeting tomorrow

The Congress high command had summoned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar to Delhi for a discussion on leadership change in the state. (File Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a breakfast meeting with members of the state Cabinet on Thursday morning, amid indications that he may step down as CM thereafter.

Siddaramaiah is the longest-serving chief minister of the state, having held the position for a little over eight years.

Sources said that Siddaramaiah has sought an appointment from Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on May 28 to submit his resignation. Following the resignation, a Congress Legislature Party meeting is scheduled for either Friday or Saturday, sources added.

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Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is considered the favourite to replace Siddaramaiah, is in Delhi and will travel to Bengaluru on Thursday morning to participate in the breakfast meeting. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala are also expected to participate in the meeting.