Siddaramaiah holds budget training programme for legislators, blames Centre for revenue deficit

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday drew on his experience as a lecturer to hold a training programme for legislators regarding the state budget—an event boycotted by Opposition MLAs from the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular).

In his address, Siddaramaiah launched his defence against Opposition charges that he was pushing the state into a debt trap. Noting that Karnataka was a revenue-surplus state until 2018, he blamed the revenue-deficit years on central policies that meted out “stepmotherly” treatment to states like Karnataka.

Karnataka had a revenue deficit of Rs 19,000 crore in 2025-26 and a projected deficit of Rs 22,000 crore for the upcoming fiscal year. If the state received the funds it was owed, “we could have presented a (revenue) surplus budget,” Siddaramaiah said. While discontinuing GST compensation in 2022 put a pinch on the state exchequer, the recent GST rationalisation implemented in September 2025 strained it further, he claimed.