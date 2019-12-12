Siddaramaiah hospitalised for angioplasty treatment

On December 9 after Congress’s dismal showing in the Karnataka bypolls, Siddaramaiah had resigned as the Congress Legislature Party leader. On December 9 after Congress’s dismal showing in the Karnataka bypolls, Siddaramaiah had resigned as the Congress Legislature Party leader.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah was hospitalised for angioplasty treatment on Wednesday. This comes after he denied “rumours” about his health earlier on the same day.

On late Wednesday night, Siddaramaiah tweeted, “I was treated for angioplasty this evening on the advice of doctors. I am healthy, no need to worry.”

ವೈದ್ಯರ ಸಲಹೆ ಮೇರೆಗೆ ಇಂದು ಸಂಜೆ ಹೃದಯಕ್ಕೆ ಆಂಜಿಯೋಪ್ಲ್ಯಾಸ್ಟ್ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಮಾಡಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದೇನೆ.‌ ಸದ್ಯ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಲ್ಲಿದ್ದು ನಾಳೆ ಮನೆಗೆ ಹೋಗಿ ಕೆಲವು ದಿನ ವಿಶ್ರಾಂತಿ ಪಡೆಯುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಆರೋಗ್ಯವಾಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ.

ಆತಂಕಪಡಬೇಕಾಗಿಲ್ಲ. ಈ ವಿಷಯದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಬೇಡ ಎಂದು ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ ಮಿತ್ರರಲ್ಲಿ ವಿನಂತಿ. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 11, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

However, earlier on Wednesday, the former CM had denied the “rumours” about his health and termed them as “baseless”. “Rumours about my health are baseless. I am healthy and fine. I have come to Doctor for a regular health check-up so there is no need to worry,” Siddaramaiah had tweeted.

Rumours about my health is baseless. I am healthy and fine. I have come to Doctor for a regular health check-up so there is no need to worry. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 11, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who is also the MLA of Varuna constituency in Mysuru, said, “My father has a heart problem, even earlier he had a similar angioplasty. He underwent angioplasty on doctor’s advice, and his health is stable now.”

On December 9 after Congress’s dismal showing in the Karnataka bypolls, where the party managed to win only 2 (Hunsur and Shivajinagar) out of 15 seats, Siddaramaiah had resigned as the Congress Legislature Party leader.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd