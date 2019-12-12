Follow Us:
Siddaramaiah hospitalised for angioplasty treatment

On Wednesday late night, Siddaramaiah tweeted saying, "I was treated for angioplasty this evening on the advice of doctors. I am healthy, no need to worry."

Written by Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: December 12, 2019 3:17:00 pm
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah was hospitalised for angioplasty treatment on Wednesday. This comes after he denied “rumours” about his health earlier on the same day.

However, earlier on Wednesday, the former CM had denied the “rumours” about his health and termed them as “baseless”. “Rumours about my health are baseless. I am healthy and fine. I have come to Doctor for a regular health check-up so there is no need to worry,” Siddaramaiah had tweeted.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who is also the MLA of Varuna constituency in Mysuru, said, “My father has a heart problem, even earlier he had a similar angioplasty. He underwent angioplasty on doctor’s advice, and his health is stable now.”

On December 9 after Congress’s dismal showing in the Karnataka bypolls, where the party managed to win only 2 (Hunsur and Shivajinagar) out of 15 seats, Siddaramaiah had resigned as the Congress Legislature Party leader.

