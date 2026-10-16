Siddaramaiah sting video row: YouTube channel under lens as police lodge case

The Bengaluru cybercrime police have registered a case over an alleged fake sting video targeting former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, which was purportedly created and circulated through a YouTube channel. The case has been lodged on charges of identity theft, forgery and extortion.

The development comes amid a controversy over a purported sting operation that has taken Karnataka politics by storm. The purported sting video, filmed in 2023 and recently broadcast by some local TV channels, relates to unverified incidents from 2011, when Siddaramaiah was the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

According to the complaint registered on October 6, the accused allegedly used a fake identity on social media to create and publish fabricated content containing serious allegations against Siddaramaiah, with the intention of damaging his public reputation.