Siddaramaiah sting video row: YouTube channel under lens as police lodge case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru cybercrime police have registered a case over an alleged fake sting video targeting former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, which was purportedly created and circulated through a YouTube channel. The case has been lodged on charges of identity theft, forgery and extortion.
The development comes amid a controversy over a purported sting operation that has taken Karnataka politics by storm. The purported sting video, filmed in 2023 and recently broadcast by some local TV channels, relates to unverified incidents from 2011, when Siddaramaiah was the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.
According to the complaint registered on October 6, the accused allegedly used a fake identity on social media to create and publish fabricated content containing serious allegations against Siddaramaiah, with the intention of damaging his public reputation.
The complainant has sought an investigation to identify the person operating the YouTube channel and others involved in creating, publishing and circulating the allegedly defamatory content, and to initiate appropriate legal action against them.
Link to ‘Karnataka Honeytrap’ handle
The case has been registered under the Information Technology Act for offences related to identity theft, and under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for offences such as criminal conspiracy, forgery, extortion, etc.
The YouTube channel mentioned in the complaint is reportedly associated with the handle ‘Karnataka Honeytrap’. The creator’s identity and the authenticity of the alleged sting video have yet to be established.
As part of the wider investigation into the circulation of videos targeting Siddaramaiah, the police have reportedly questioned more than five people, sources said. The police are also tracing social media accounts and IP addresses to identify those who circulated the videos.
Siddaramaiah has sought police action against those responsible for what he described as false propaganda.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh is supervising the investigation. The police have not disclosed details of the probe or revealed if any formal arrests have been made.