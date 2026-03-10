Siddaramaiah demands PM Modi’s resignation, alleges ‘meek surrender’ to US over 30-day Russian oil window

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Monday launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing his government of a “meek surrender” to US interests and a total erosion of India’s national sovereignty.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said it was “deeply humiliating” that the US now openly claims to “allow” India to purchase Russian oil for a limited 30-day window. “No foreign government should ever be in a position to grant or deny India permission to run its economy,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Today it increasingly feels as if India’s capital is not New Delhi, but Washington DC. Donald Trump speaks like the acting Prime Minister of India, while Narendra Modi appears reduced to a puppet who merely follows instructions,” he said.