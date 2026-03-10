Siddaramaiah demands PM Modi’s resignation, alleges ‘meek surrender’ to US over 30-day Russian oil window

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Monday launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing his government of a “meek surrender” to US interests and a total erosion of India’s national sovereignty.
In a post on X, the Chief Minister said it was “deeply humiliating” that the US now openly claims to “allow” India to purchase Russian oil for a limited 30-day window. “No foreign government should ever be in a position to grant or deny India permission to run its economy,” Siddaramaiah said.
“Today it increasingly feels as if India’s capital is not New Delhi, but Washington DC. Donald Trump speaks like the acting Prime Minister of India, while Narendra Modi appears reduced to a puppet who merely follows instructions,” he said.
Siddaramaiah claimed that there pattern of compliance by the Modi government to US demands, which, according to him, undermined India’s independence.
“The United States tells India not to buy Iranian oil, and the Modi Government complies. Pressure is applied on Russian oil imports – India reduces them. Now the United States announces that Indian refineries are “allowed” to buy Russian oil for only 30 days. This continuous and meek surrender to the United States makes our earlier doubts look increasingly true, he said.
Referring to investigations into the Adani Group and the Epstein files, Siddarmaiah said Modi’s closest allies were entangled in the cases, which he said “appear to have been weaponised by Donald Trump and used as a tool to blackmail India”.
Siddaramaiah said the Prime Minister has “demonstrated again and again that he is incompetent and incapable of defending and upholding India’s sovereignty and dignity”. “For the good of the nation, he must step down”.
