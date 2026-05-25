Cabinet rejig or leadership change? Siddaramaiah’s Delhi meeting has Karnataka politics on edge

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to hold a crucial meeting with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) top brass in New Delhi Tuesday, a development that has reignited speculation regarding a state Cabinet reshuffle and transition of power.

Confirming his itinerary during a press conference at the Karnataka Congress headquarters, convened primarily to protest the Centre’s fourth consecutive fuel price hike, Siddaramaiah sought to downplay the political undertones of the high command’s summons.

“I have been invited to Delhi. The meeting is tomorrow at 11 am. I do not know the exact agenda yet. Mr (KC) Venugopal (AICC general secretary in charge of organisation) called and informed me about the meeting,” Siddaramaiah said. When pressed by reporters on whether the visit points to an imminent leadership transition, he brushed it aside, stating, “There is always speculation.”