Siddaramaiah: Congress wave in Karnataka, party to win in 2023 polls

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Thursday claimed that there is a “Congress wave” in the state and the party will come to power in 2023.

Addressing Congress party workers at the Navsankalp Chintan Shibir in Mysuru Thursday, Siddaramaiah, who is also Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, said that the Congress victory in the recent MLC polls is an indication that Congress has all the chances to come to power.

The Grand Old Party had won the recently-held council elections from the South Graduates’ constituency covering Mysuru, Mandya, Chamaajnagar and Hassan districts. “Because of the ‘Congress wave’, the party won in the election. It is an indication of the growing acceptance of the party by the electorate,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Unity has to be the strength of the Congress party workers and we have to fight to win all the 11 Assembly seats in the elections in the Mysuru district,” he added.

Before the event, speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP for allegedly trying to topple the Maharashtra government. “The ‘Operation Lotus’ for toppling governments that the BJP started in Karnataka is spreading across the country,” he said.

“The anti-defection law must be strengthened to stop such practices and a person elected from a party should not go to another party. If he does, he should be barred from contesting the elections for the next 10 years,” he said.