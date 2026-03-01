Siddaramaiah condemns US strike on Iran, says Govt closely monitoring situation

Siddaramaiah said he had spoken to JD(S) MLC S L Bhojegowda and added that the legislator was safe and at a hotel in Dubai. (File photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the United States’ attack on Iran, calling it “unnecessary” and “contradictory” to Washington’s stated commitment to peace.

“On one hand, US President Trump chants the mantra of peace, and on the other, they go to war. These are contrasting stands. I condemn this,” Siddaramaiah told reporters at Shivamogga on Sunday.

He also expressed grief over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, in an air strike on Saturday. “This is condemnable. I pray that his soul rests in peace,” he said.

With several residents of the state stranded in Gulf nations, Siddaramaiah said the state government was closely monitoring the situation. He said he had directed the chief secretary, principal secretary, and the resident commissioner in Delhi to coordinate efforts.

“The Dubai airport is closed. As soon as it is cleared, we will ensure their safe return,” he said, in response to a question on a group of tourists being unable to return due to the war.