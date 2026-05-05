CM Siddaramaiah alleges criminal conspiracy after BJP snatches Sringeri seat in controversial recount

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Tuesday accused the BJP of a “criminal conspiracy” to steal votes following a controversial recount in the Sringeri Assembly constituency. He said the Congress will legally challenge the returning officer’s (RO) decision to declare BJP’s D N Jeevaraj the winner.
The row erupted Sunday after 255 postal ballots previously polled for Congress’s T D Rajegowda were declared invalid during a court-ordered recount. This shift handed Jeevaraj a 52-vote lead, effectively erasing the 201-vote victory secured by the Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections.
Addressing a press conference, Siddaramaiah said he suspected that the postal ballots were tampered with long after the 2023 counting process was completed. He accused the BJP of conspiring with election staff who transported the trunk containing the ballots to tamper with the votes.
Noting that the votes declared invalid two days ago were counted as valid in 2023, he said all 12 candidates or their agents signed off validating these votes. “The BJP should have raised an objection then, but it didn’t,” he said.
“Due to the discovery of extra marks on the postal ballots, which were absent in 2023, the returning officer should have conducted a forensic analysis of these ballot papers before announcing the results,” he added.
Siddaramaiah said that a central observer present during the recount submitted a report to the Election Commission, which highlighted a “serious criminal conspiracy.”
Since the recounting was conducted based on court directives, the returning officer should have presented the results to the court for its decision and guidance, he said. Instead, the results were announced in haste, he alleged.
“Our allegation is that it was declared to support the BJP. During the counting, which should be free and fair like the polls, all ethics were disregarded” he said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram