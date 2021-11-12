Congress leader Siddaramaiah attacks PM Modi for ‘advising’ Karnataka CM to ‘ignore’ bitcoin allegations

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to ignore the charges regarding the alleged bitcoin scam in the state.

In a series of tweets, the former chief minister sought an impartial investigation into the bitcoin case and punishment for the guilty. “Instead of asking the CM of Karnataka to investigate… is it correct for the Prime Minister to tell him to ignore the allegations? Can the Prime Minister unilaterally decide what he wants?” Siddaramaiah said.

“Bommai is the present CM and was also the home minister under the previous Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa… By asking the CM to ignore at this stage of the investigation, is the Prime Minister asking him to drop the investigation?” he said, adding “We don’t know if Bommai is involved in the bitcoin scam or not. All we are asking is to investigate it properly and punish the guilty.”

The Karnataka chief minister, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, said there was no discussion about the allegations, but admitted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah seemed to have “more information” regarding the matter.

“There was no discussion of the bitcoin scam with the Prime Minister. In fact, I wanted to talk about it, but the PM cut short and asked me to work sincerely and said everything will be right… There was also no discussion on it with Amit Shah, but I guess he has more information on the scam than us,” Bommai told media persons in Delhi.

In the past few days, Congress leaders have alleged that senior BJP leaders, their family members and senior officials were involved in the scam. They also accused the government of trying to cover up the crime.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday accused the grand old party of “creating unnecessary confusion” over the alleged bitcoin scam. He asked Congress leaders to provide any evidence they have to the investigating agencies.

Jnanendra said the accused in the bitcoin case, Srikrishna alias Sriki, was arrested during the Congress regime in connection with a brawl in a hotel. “Congress leaders knew who all were associated with him. Let Congress leaders, without mixing politics in the bitcoin issue, provide evidence they have,” Jnanendra said in a statement.

There have been reports about the alleged involvement of politicians in a cryptocurrency scam after police seized bitcoins worth Rs 9 crore from a Bengaluru-based computer hacker, Srikrishna alias Sriki, who is accused of hacking government portals, using the darknet to source drugs and using cryptocurrency to pay online while sourcing drugs. In the last few days, bitcoin cases have hit the headlines again after the Congress claimed that police were going easy on Srikrishna and his associates. The opposition party alleged that some state BJP leaders had profited from the hacker’s cryptocurrency access.