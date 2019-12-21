CAA protests: Siddaramaiah barred from entering Mangaluru city till Sunday midnight

Siddaramaiah Siddaramaiah

Mangaluru City police commissioner Dr P S Harsha has served a notice to former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, restraining him from entering the commissionerate limits till Sunday midnight. The senior Congress leader was scheduled to visit the area to meet the families of the two people who were killed in police firing during protests against the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Thursday.

Citing law and order situation, the notice issued on Friday stressed that no one can facilitate the former chief minister’s travel into the city as ‘flying into the city from Bengaluru, Hubballi, Mysuru, and Goa airports and entering through road, rail, and air has been barred’.

Training his guns at the BJP government in the Centre and in the state, Siddaramaiah tweeted, “We are living in an undeclared emergency situation. Police have issued a notice to me that reads I am prohibited from entering Mangaluru. We are living in an undeclared emergency situation. The state government should insist Prime Minister Narendra Modi to at least declare an emergency officially and run Tuglaq Darbar as they wish.”

— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 21, 2019

A curfew is in place in Mangaluru city till Sunday night while mobile internet services have been suspended in a few parts of the district.

On Saturday, a Congress delegation comprising Ramesh Kumar, SR Patel, MB Patel, Basavaraj Raya Reddy, VS Ugrappa was detained upon arrival at the Mangalore international airport.

Later Siddaramaiah, who was slated to fly to Mangaluru, was forced to cancel the plan after his special flight was denied permission to land on Saturday. He then rescheduled the visit for Sunday.

On Saturday, Siddaramaiah told reporters that he will visit Mangaluru on Monday. “The government has totally failed in maintaining law and order in the state. Let them arrest me if they want. It as a ‘murder of democracy’. The Chief Minister and Home Minister are directly responsible for the violence and firing that killed two persons, people will not tolerate this.”

The two victims who were killed in alleged police firing on Thursday are Abdul Jaleel, 49, and Naushin, 26.

