Siddaramaiah calls for Assembly session to discuss Covid management, vaccination

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah Wednesday urged the BJP-led government in the state to convene an Assembly session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi to discuss issues related to Covid-19 management, vaccination drive, allegations of corruption and the financial situation of the state.

Citing sections 3 and 4 of the Karnataka Conduct of Government Business in the State Legislature Act, 2005, the Congress leader wrote to CM B S Yediyurappa and Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri demanding that the Assembly session be convened in July.

“The government taking no steps to facilitate a session yet is hence a violation of rules,” he wrote in the letter.

He further said that at least four Assembly sessions should be held in a year, for 15 days in January, 20 days in March, 15 days in July and 10 days in November. “The government has convened a session for 31 days in 2020, and for only 20 days in 2021 so far,” he noted.

Also Read | Karnataka leaders seek Covid Care Centre at Belagavi’s Suvarna Soudha

The former chief minister also highlighted the need to prepare better to mitigate threats posed by a possible third wave of the pandemic. “..the government’s management of the second wave resulted in anarchy as it turned out to be fatal for the people of the state,” he stated in the letter.

He also alleged that the government was not providing sufficient amount of relief to those affected by floods in the last two years, and the agriculture sector in the state was being “totally sidelined”.

The Congress leader was also critical of the Yediyurappa-led government for not conducting even a single session in Belagavi since it came to power.

Karnataka has been hosting Assembly sessions once a year at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha since 2006. However, sessions were not held in north Karnataka due to the floods in 2019 and the pandemic in 2020.

Meanwhile, government sources told IndianExpress.com that the issue would be discussed in the next cabinet meeting and a decision on the matter would be taken thereafter. “However, over 350 staff members, including marshals, Group-D staff and legislative reporters, need to be taken to north Karnataka from Bengaluru for a session to be held,” a senior official said.

Earlier, Chairman of the Upper House Basavaraj Horatti had also written to CM Yediyurappa, suggesting that the next session can be held in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.