Siddaramaiah announces retirement from electoral politics, won’t contest 2028 polls

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Sunday announced his retirement from electoral politics, while promising to remain active in politics.

“Since the political field is polluted, I will not contest in the 2028 Assembly elections. However, I will remain in active politics and be a voice for the people’s problems,” he said at a private event held at KR Pet, Mandya.

Reiterating the decision in a post on X, he said that he was under pressure from voters of Varuna constituency in Mysuru district to contest polls again. “But I have decided not to contest any elections in the future. Earlier, people used to give us money to contest and win elections. Such a situation is no more,” he rued.