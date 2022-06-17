Shut school for 2-3 days if more than 10 students test Covid-positive, says Karnataka government

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the state, and clusters being reported in schools, the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) in an order dated June 16 has asked schools in the state to shut for two-three days if more than 10 students are infected with Covid-19 or show Covid-19 symptoms.

The DPI has laid out a series of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for schools and has instructed the school authorities and deputy commissioners in every district to take up preventive health measures amidst the rising Covid-19 cases in Karnataka.

The DPI has clarified that in case of more than 10 students showing Covid-19 symptoms or being infected with the virus, the school authorities, including the principal and staff, and health officials should make sure that the school is sanitised thoroughly. If a student is infected with Covid-19, he/she need not attend physical classes and can apply for holidays only for a few days, the DPI has stated. To ensure there is no learning loss, the loss of classes will be compensated in the coming government holidays, the DPI has said.

The DPI has also instructed school authorities to ensure that students between 12-14 years are vaccinated. If they are not vaccinated, the DPI has said, school authorities must take appropriate measures to get them vaccinated. The order has also asked students to bring hot water from home.

School teachers and staff must be fully vaccinated and teachers who are 50 years’ old or more and have premorbid medical conditions must undertake extra-precautionary health measures. The DPI has also instructed school authorities and respective health officials and deputy commissioners in every district to implement health protocols as directed by the state government from time to time.

The state has been on high alert after a cluster outbreak where 31 students from two schools in Dasarahalli zone in Bengaluru tested positive for Covid-19. On Thursday, Karnataka logged 833 new Covid-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 4,371. The weekly positivity rate was 3.47 per cent. Bengaluru registered 791 new Covid-19 cases. The city has an active case tally of 4,199.