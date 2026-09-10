A family’s unbearable loss, a new generation’s racing dream

Hareesh Parandhaman and his family spent just about 13 years with their son, Shreyas. Thirteen years of seeing him grow up from a child struggling with his studies to a driven teenager immersed in the dream of raising the national flag on the podium of MotoGP, the Formula One of motorcycle road racing.

Parandhaman watched his son grow into his racing career, cheering him on from the sidelines. Those thirteen years had gradually seeped into every corner of his life until, in 2017, he gave up his job as the head of business development at Resil Chemicals and devoted himself to nurturing the racing prodigy.

Three years ago, it ended in a flash.

Shreyas died on August 5, 2023, in a crash in the third round of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai. He had celebrated his 13th birthday just a week ago.

Forever a champion – Forever young, Shreyas Hareesh will always be a champion to his family and friends. Forever a champion – Forever young, Shreyas Hareesh will always be a champion to his family and friends.

What was once for this father a speeding and swerving dream that drove him, of his child reaching closer to put India’s flag on the finish line of the race track, is now a quiet lonely trudge through empty days. As he lives on the floor above his teenage son’s memorial museum, with shelves filled with trophies and pictures and framed newspaper cuttings, each day is a struggle to reconcile with the death on the race track of his 13-year-old son that he was racing to conquer.

That day, Parandhaman was left hollowed out. His centre of gravity was gone. Shreyas would have been 16 this year.

It has been a long three years since then, but Shreyas’s memories are everywhere in the home he shared with his parents in Sahakara Nagar, North Bengaluru. All of his possessions, his bikes and trophies, have been moved from his room to a dedicated memorial museum on the ground floor of the house — a monument to the racing prodigy.

A family in happier days, before that fateful day in Chennai. A family in happier days, before that fateful day in Chennai.

There’s a deck of Pokémon cards, a heavy-duty digital watch, a gaming console attached to a bike racing simulator. There is also a poster from the movie, Taare Zameen Par. Shreyas was on the spectrum. “He was not dyslexic but somewhere on the border. The poster was his way of saying that though he was not gifted in studies, there was something else that he was great at.”

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Parandhaman recalls the first time Shreyas got on a bike. He was barely seven. “There were three kids learning to ride that day. One of the kids kept falling off the bike, and his father held him the same way you hold a child who is just learning to cycle. Shreyas just sat on the bike and rode off. I never had to hold his hand or teach him,” Parandhaman says.

Soon Shreyas was competing, when racing is likely to have felt like an exhilarating game. But the early races revealed how gifted Shreyas was. At 11, Shreyas made his national debut in motorcycle racing in 2021. He won the inaugural MiniGP India series in September 2022, going on to reach the top-10 spots in the qualifier round at the world final in Spain. He also bagged the fourth and fifth spots in another Spain-based international tournament. In February 2023, he was felicitated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the then Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Lucknow. Shreyas was determined to bring the medals home while continuing his schooling around race schedules.

Model cars, kickboxing gloves, and video game controllers – a child in some ways, a driven athlete in others. Model cars, kickboxing gloves, and video game controllers – a child in some ways, a driven athlete in others.

For a country, where motorcycles are a part of everyday life, India is yet to produce a rider capable of rising to the top of the professional circuit. India currently has no major footprint in the premier class of MotoGP. Shreyas wanted to change that. Parandhaman recalls how on his way to drop his son at school, when the two-wheelers on the road would whizz past them, Shreyas would say, “Daddy, everyone rides a two-wheeler in India. But in MotoGP, we are a zero.”

On the day of the tragedy in Chennai in August 2023, nothing had seemed off. Shreyas had won the first race of the year in a dominant fashion, and his father remembers feeling somewhat relaxed. “As the fastest rider, he had qualified for pole position (starting a motor race from the very front of the grid). Then, in the race, his bike fell near the first corner, and he was getting up,” says Parandhaman, the ache audible in his voice. “But the rider behind him rolled over him. It (the accident) crushed his ribcage and punctured his organs.”

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On the way to the hospital, Shreyas bled a lot. He still had a slow pulse. But by the time he reached the hospital and was lifted up, the pulse went away.

In the months that followed, Parandhaman and his small family barely survived. “I would just lock myself up in a room… eat and drink there,’’ he recalls. ”Then my health started getting affected, from bouts of cough and acid reflux. That’s when I decided that I have to fix things and get on with life”.

He decided to return to his job in the biotech field, something he had left to devote himself to his son’s dream. “It took me three months just to update my CV,” he says.

The trophies that Shreyas won could fill a room by themselves. The trophies that Shreyas won could fill a room by themselves.

Parandhaman estimates it took him one-and-a-half years to come to terms with what had happened. “If today I am able to talk about what happened, it is because while setting up this memorial, we picked up every trophy and broke down while holding them,” he says.

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Yet, he is still looking over his shoulder for his son. “There are times when I am watching a movie or something, and I see a kid like Shreyas or find some connection to his story,” he says.

The only way to pick himself up on such days is to think about his son’s fighting spirit. “My son was a fighter. Even when he fell on that day, his first reflex was to get up and pick up the bike and get back into the race,” he says.

Shreyas’s racing number was 39 — the inverse of what his idol, Marc Marquez (#93), a Spanish professional motorcycle road racer who, having secured seven World Championships at the MotoGP, is widely regarded as the best of this generation, wore. Number 39 has been retired from the Indian National Championship, organised by the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) and sanctioned by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), as a mark of respect to Shreyas.

39 was Shreyas’ racing number, the inverse of the great Marc Marquez. 39 was Shreyas’ racing number, the inverse of the great Marc Marquez.

‘He will come back in some other form’

Parandhaman still maintains his son’s Instagram account, updating it with news about racers Shreyas knew as well as past memories. “Until the Indian national anthem plays at MotoGP, I think we will continue to keep the page alive,” he says.

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Shreyas’s mother Sandhya and his sister Manisha have come up with their own way of coping – grieving silently. No one in the family, however, blames this high adrenaline sport for their loss. Instead, they are supporting aspiring racers.

Sandhya, a fine arts teacher, helped conceptualise the memorial room displaying her son’s life and achievements in their house. The family has also established a trust, Trust SH39, which aims to help up-and-coming racers. “The day Shreyas passed away, the thought was how could we let that dream of having the national anthem play at the MotoGP podium go? That was the thought that occurred to us — that by supporting these young racers, Shreyas will come back in some form,” says Sandhya.

Shreyas Hareesh performing a skilful and highly technical turn at high speed during a race. Shreyas Hareesh performing a skilful and highly technical turn at high speed during a race.

The family wants to get behind the next generation of racers and their families, helping them navigate the financial difficulties they once faced to support Shreyas’s career. The trust will fund a racer every year, beginning in 2027. The original investment towards the trust was the first insurance payment from Shreyas’s accident.

Chennai-based teenage racer Jaden Immanuel, the family believes is one such promising talent, who will need that support. Jaden is currently participating in the ADAC Junior Cup in Germany. Parandhaman estimates that for the next year of racing, Jaden will need approximately Rs 1.4 crore. While keeping up with the sport on television, Parandhaman now messages suggestions and advice to Jaden’s father. After 2027, he will consider attending races himself to scout for talent.

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After all, it is a dream he devoted more than six years of his life to. “Getting back on the job and finding a rider like Jaden has been like therapy. From our side — what we can do through the Trust — we certainly will. I know exactly what his parents are going through. I had to sell my bikes, cars, gold, everything, when there was no sponsorship for Shreyas,” says Parandhaman.

When a child loses a parent, they are called an orphan. There is a word for a person who loses a spouse. Yet, no language has a word for a parent who has lost a child, perhaps because the weight of such grief is too heavy to name. Hareesh Parandhaman and Sandhya JS have found purpose within their unbearable loss. By keeping their son’s dream alive, they find a way to cope. Or perhaps attempt to keep going.