Shoot at sight ordered for leopard that killed 21-year-old woman in Mysuru

Mysuru circle’s conservator of forest Malathi Priya Thursday issued a shoot at sight order to kill a leopard which killed a 21-year-old woman in T Narasipura taluk of Mysuru district Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Meghana, a student of the Government First Grade College in T Narsipura.

Meghana’s house is located in the sugarcane field. The incident reportedly happened between 6 pm and 7 pm when she went to the shed adjacent to her house in the agricultural field. The leopard dragged her 200 metre causing grievous injuries. On hearing her scream, the family members and local villagers rushed to the spot and managed to rescue her. She was rushed to the Narsipura Public Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The villagers gathered outside the hospital and demanded the officials to capture the leopard. T Narsipur MLA Ashwin Kumar reached the spot and tried to pacify the villagers.

Priya and Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Kamala V Karikalan visited the hospital after the villagers protested.

“Rs 5 lakh cheque as ex-gratia will be given to the family of the deceased. A pension of Rs 2,000 per month will be given up to five years to the family and a job on contract basis in the forest department will be offered to any one of the family members,” Priya said.

She added, “As many as 15 teams have been formed to trace and shoot the leopard. Meanwhile, the Range Forest Officer has been sent on compulsory leave for dereliction of duty.”

Leopards in Bengaluru

Advertisement

In the last two months, several incidents of leopards prowling in residential areas of Bengaluru and Mysuru have come to light. On Thursday, the carcass of a spotted deer suspected to be killed by a leopard was found at Kodipalya near Kengeri in Bengaluru South.

“The carcass was found near Turahalli forest region, which is adjacent to the Bannerghatta National Park. We have placed a cage to capture the leopard. Another leopard has also been spotted near Chikkajala on the Kempegowda International Airport Road. The leopard has been captured in the CCTV cameras,” Ravishankar S S, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Bengaluru Urban division, said.

Officials from the forest department said that on November 19, the same leopard had killed a calf near the Turahalli State Forest area.

Advertisement

Wildlife biologist Dr Sanjay Gubbi said, “The location where the deer has been killed is a part of the B M Kaval Reserve Forests. Apart from this, leopards are naturally found in U M Kaval, Roerich Estate, T K Falls, Gollahalligudda and adjoining areas. These forests are connected to Bannerghatta National Park, hence it is natural to find leopards in these areas.”

He added, “There is no need for people to panic if they take certain precautions. Do not walk inside or on the edges of these forests at night time, or go there to relieve yourselves. If you are walking in these areas after dark, it is better to walk with an accomplice by talking or by playing music on your mobile phone. Leopards do not attack anyone and people are not their natural prey. They are shy animals and are afraid of people.”

Govindaraju, range forest officer, Kaggalipura said, “We have advised the residents to be careful. Meanwhile efforts are being made to capture the leopard. A cage has been put up near Omkar hills to capture the leopard seen in Bengaluru South.”

Early this year, a leopard was caught in the CCTV camera installed at the Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka. In 2021, a leopard was seen at an apartment complex in Begur. In 2019, a leopard was spotted at the ITC factory campus in Yelahanka. It was captured and sent to Bannerghatta National Park. In 2016, a leopard entered a school campus in Whitefield and attacked six people.