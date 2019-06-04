Family ‘suicide pact’ in Bangalore caught on camera

A father hanged his 12-year-old son from the ceiling fan and the whole incident was captured on a phone camera by his 17-year-old daughter. The video has gone viral in Bengaluru.

The family of four from Vibhutipura, in east Bengaluru, had decided on a ‘suicide pact’ due to being in a debt of a private loan. The daughter stopped her father, Suresh Babu, from taking her life after seeing her mother and brother die.

Confirming the incident to Indianexpress.com, HAL police said, “Suresh Babu, a sales executive; his wife Geetha Bai, who worked as a maid; their 17-year-old daughter and a son aged 12 decided on a ‘suicide pact’ due to the heavy losses from their chit fund business.”

The family decided to commit suicide after five women depositors showed up at their house on Saturday night asking for their money. Unable to pay back the money, the family decided to commit suicide.

In the wee hours on Sunday, Suresh Babu heaved the son onto a stool, tied a sari around his neck and hung him from the ceiling fan. The boy had refused to be part of the suicide pact and had started crying. Once the boy was hanged other family members took the boy’s body down and then his mother Geetha hanged herself. Suresh Babu’s daughter recorded this incident on the mobile phone.

Later, the daughter pleaded with her dad not to kill her. Suresh Babu changed his mind and the next morning, he told neighbours and the police that his wife and son had committed suicide. Police investigated the case and found the video clip in the phone and arrested Suresh Babu for the murder of his son and wife.