Bengaluru: After missing several deadlines, Shivananda flyover likely to open this month

After missing several deadlines, the steel flyover at Shivananda Circle in Bengaluru is likely to be opened for public use by the end of November, according to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials.

“In another 15 days, we are planning to complete the flyover work. As of now we are assembling one of the down ramps and asphalting the flyover,” Lokesh, BBMP executive engineer, told The Indian Express.

The flyover, which starts in the Shivananda circle and ends near the Race Course Road, had faced opposition from local residents and legal hurdles.

Lokesh said that the flyover will connect motorists from Race Course Road towards Harekrishna Road and also the Seshadripuram railway underbridge and will decongest traffic in the heart of the city.

The project was conceived in 2011 and the state cabinet gave approval at Rs 19.8 crore in 2017. Later the project cost shot up to Rs 39.5 crore as the earlier planned 326-metre long flyover had to be extended to 492.84 metres.

The BBMP planned to construct a 492.84-metre grade separator at the critical junction as a steel bridge to minimise the traffic on the stretch in 2017. When work began on the four-lane elevated stretch in 2017, BBMP gave a deadline of nine months. However, due to legal hurdles, design changes had to be incorporated. The flyover was opposed by activists because 26 trees had to be cut for the construction.

BBMP officials said if the work completes in another 15 days, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds charge of Bengaluru development, is likely to inaugurate it by November end.

The project also faced issues regarding coordinating with other departments. The official said the flyover is supported by 16 pillars, of which 15 pillars were completed smoothly. However, one pillar work had not been completed due to a 700-mm water pipeline of Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) that needed to be shifted. “Now, the pipeline has been replaced and the pillar work is also completed. Along with this, water and sewer pipes had to be shifted, which took close to three months,” said the BBMP official.

The Covid-19 pandemic also contributed to the delay. “When the pandemic hit in March 2020 and the subsequent lockdowns, migrant labourers had gone to their hometowns. They returned after several months,” said the official.

Now the BBMP is also trying to complete the asphalting work on the service road under the flyover area where the construction work is completed. “The road needs to be repaired on both sides of the flyover. After the road is repaired, it will be open to the public in a phased manner without causing any inconvenience to the public,” a BBMP official added.