Shivananda Circle flyover in Bengaluru to be fully operational this week: BBMP officials

The much-delayed Shivananda Circle flyover in Bengaluru is expected to be fully operational this week, according to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials. Inaugurated last month, the 493-metre flyover was quickly shut down following complaints about design flaws that resulted in a bumpy ride for motorists.

Following this, the civic body sought the opinion of experts at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and a faulty alignment of the structure was fixed last week by removing a portion of asphalting done on the flyover.

While one part of the flyover is functional, the other side will be thrown open to the public soon, officials said. The BBMP also plans to apply another layer of asphalt to ensure that the flyover is even and results in a smooth ride, they added.

The work order for the Shivananda flyover was issued in June 2017 despite opposition from locals and the structure was expected to be completed in nine months. Initially expected to cost Rs 19 crore, the project cost was revised to Rs 60 crore a year later.