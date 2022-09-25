scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Shivananda Circle flyover in Bengaluru to be fully operational this week: BBMP officials

The flyover was inaugurated in August before being closed over complaints about design flaws. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike later sought the help of the IISc to correct the issue.

While one part of the flyover is functional, the other side will be thrown open to the public soon, officials said. (Express photo by Darshan Devaiah BP)

The much-delayed Shivananda Circle flyover in Bengaluru is expected to be fully operational this week, according to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials. Inaugurated last month, the 493-metre flyover was quickly shut down following complaints about design flaws that resulted in a bumpy ride for motorists.

Following this, the civic body sought the opinion of experts at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and a faulty alignment of the structure was fixed last week by removing a portion of asphalting done on the flyover.

Also in Bengaluru |Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara tomorrow, become the first President to do so

While one part of the flyover is functional, the other side will be thrown open to the public soon, officials said. The BBMP also plans to apply another layer of asphalt to ensure that the flyover is even and results in a smooth ride, they added.

More from Bangalore

The work order for the Shivananda flyover was issued in June 2017 despite opposition from locals and the structure was expected to be completed in nine months. Initially expected to cost Rs 19 crore, the project cost was revised to Rs 60 crore a year later.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?Premium
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerousPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerous

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 12:12:47 pm
Next Story

Ukraine won’t give in to rhetoric on nuclear weapons – minister

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement