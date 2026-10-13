Karnataka ponzi scheme kingpin diverted investors’ money into stock trading, movie: ED

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Months after the arrest of businessman Shivanand Neelannavar in a ponzi case involving Rs 2,459 crore, the Enforcement Directorate, in its chargesheet filed a few days ago, stated that he used the money in stock trading, to produce a Kannada movie, and in real estate.
Neelannavar, the promoter of Shivam Associates, a native of Belagavi, was arrested in May in connection with the fraud, where more than 35,000 investors had invested their money hoping for lucrative returns. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took up the case, and it later wrote to the ED to look into the money laundering angle. Currently, Neelannavar is in judicial custody.
ED, which filed the chargesheet on October 9, said that Neelannavar operated a fraudulent ponzi network through Shivam Associates and other entities.
The central agency said that officials have seized various incriminating documents, handwritten audit notes, and digital evidence — including mobile devices and software transaction records — that confirmed the illicit generation, movement, and parking of the Proceeds of Crime.
According to ED, Neelannavar ran an organised investment fraud orchestrated along with his associates, who illegally collected Rs 2,459.49 crore from more than 35,000 gullible public investors by luring them through false representations that promised abnormally high, assured returns of 3 per cent per month alongside a 0.5 per cent referral commission for introducing new investors, with Neelannavar prominently introducing these network referral agents as “leaders”. The vast majority of the money was rotated to pay off older investors to sustain public confidence and systematically siphoned off for personal enrichment, leaving a staggering principal amount of Rs 2,125.60 crore outstanding and completely unpaid to the public as of date.
ED said that the collected money was diverted and the investors’ funds gambled in high-risk stock trading, resulting in net losses of Rs 185.95 crore. Furthermore, Rs 25 crore was routed through a complex web involving cooperative credit societies, specifically Shreemata Co-operative Credit Society Ltd and Dhanashree Multipurpose Co-op Society Ltd, to create fixed deposits that secured loans in the names of associates for purchasing land parcels. In addition to real estate investments, funds were channelled into close family bank accounts, including his wife Sangeeta and minor son, as well as connected business ventures such as Shivam Sevaa (OPC) (Rs 19 crore), Shivam Lifeline, and Shivam Foods. Finally, Rs 5 crore was diverted from the pooled public deposits to finance the commercial production of the Kannada film ‘Champion’, ED said.
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