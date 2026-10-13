Karnataka ponzi scheme kingpin diverted investors’ money into stock trading, movie: ED

According to ED, Shivanand Neelannavar (left) ran an organised investment fraud orchestrated along with his associates, who illegally collected Rs 2,459.49 crore from more than 35,000 gullible public investors by luring them through false representations that promised abnormally high, assured returns of 3% per month

Months after the arrest of businessman Shivanand Neelannavar in a ponzi case involving Rs 2,459 crore, the Enforcement Directorate, in its chargesheet filed a few days ago, stated that he used the money in stock trading, to produce a Kannada movie, and in real estate.

Neelannavar, the promoter of Shivam Associates, a native of Belagavi, was arrested in May in connection with the fraud, where more than 35,000 investors had invested their money hoping for lucrative returns. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took up the case, and it later wrote to the ED to look into the money laundering angle. Currently, Neelannavar is in judicial custody.