scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

With Shivamurthy Sharanaru in jail, Karnataka’s Murugha mutt gets new interim chief

Sources associated with the mutt said the formalities of appointing seer Basavaprabhu as the interim head were completed on Saturday after taking permission from the Karnataka High Court.

The head pontiff of the ashram of the dominant Lingayat community in Karnataka was arrested on September 1 by the Chitradurga police based on a complaint filed under the POCSO Act. (File)

With Shivamurthy Sharanaru, the pontiff of the influential Murugha mutt in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, being lodged in prison since September 1 in an alleged sexual assault case, the seer has appointed Davangere Virakta mutt seer Basavaprabhu Swamiji as the interim pontiff of the Lingayat mutt.

According to sources associated with the Murugha mutt, the formalities of appointing the seer Basavaprabhu as the interim head were completed on Saturday after taking permission from the Karnataka High Court. On Sunday, the mutt issued a press statement saying that the advisory committee and management committee of the mutt have approved Basavaprabhu’s appointment as its temporary head.

Sharanaru has been jailed since September 1 after a complaint of sexual assault was lodged against him on August 26 by the Mysuru police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This came after the minor survivors told members of the state Child Welfare Committee that they were sexually assaulted by him between January 1, 2019 and June 6, 2022. The case was later transferred to the Chitradurga district police.

More from Bangalore

While the bail pleas of the seer have been rejected on multiple occasions, another case was registered against him under the POCSO Act on October 13 in which the complainant stated that the seer allegedly assaulted two children of a woman who worked at the mutt.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutritionPremium
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutrition
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 02:44:33 pm
Next Story

Watch: Mohammed Shami shares tips to Shaheen Shah Afridi on seam position

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement