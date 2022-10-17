With Shivamurthy Sharanaru in jail, Karnataka’s Murugha mutt gets new interim chief

With Shivamurthy Sharanaru, the pontiff of the influential Murugha mutt in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, being lodged in prison since September 1 in an alleged sexual assault case, the seer has appointed Davangere Virakta mutt seer Basavaprabhu Swamiji as the interim pontiff of the Lingayat mutt.

According to sources associated with the Murugha mutt, the formalities of appointing the seer Basavaprabhu as the interim head were completed on Saturday after taking permission from the Karnataka High Court. On Sunday, the mutt issued a press statement saying that the advisory committee and management committee of the mutt have approved Basavaprabhu’s appointment as its temporary head.

Sharanaru has been jailed since September 1 after a complaint of sexual assault was lodged against him on August 26 by the Mysuru police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This came after the minor survivors told members of the state Child Welfare Committee that they were sexually assaulted by him between January 1, 2019 and June 6, 2022. The case was later transferred to the Chitradurga district police.

While the bail pleas of the seer have been rejected on multiple occasions, another case was registered against him under the POCSO Act on October 13 in which the complainant stated that the seer allegedly assaulted two children of a woman who worked at the mutt.