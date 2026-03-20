Young veterinarian killed in hippopotamus attack at Karnataka’s Tyavarekoppa Zoo, probe ordered

A young veterinarian, recently recruited on contract by the Karnataka Forest Department, died Friday morning after suffering injuries in a hippopotamus attack at Tyavarekoppa Zoo in Shivamogga Thursday night.

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said Friday morning that Dr Sameeksha Reddy sustained grievous injuries when she went to treat the animal at the zoo around 11.30 pm. Khandre said she was rushed to a hospital in Shivamogga but succumbed to her injuries around 6.30 am.

“The government stands with the family of the deceased doctor in this hour of grief. Every life is precious. May God give the family the strength to bear the pain of separation,” Khandre said.