Young veterinarian killed in hippopotamus attack at Karnataka’s Tyavarekoppa Zoo, probe ordered

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A young veterinarian, recently recruited on contract by the Karnataka Forest Department, died Friday morning after suffering injuries in a hippopotamus attack at Tyavarekoppa Zoo in Shivamogga Thursday night.
Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said Friday morning that Dr Sameeksha Reddy sustained grievous injuries when she went to treat the animal at the zoo around 11.30 pm. Khandre said she was rushed to a hospital in Shivamogga but succumbed to her injuries around 6.30 am.
“The government stands with the family of the deceased doctor in this hour of grief. Every life is precious. May God give the family the strength to bear the pain of separation,” Khandre said.
The minister added that a team of senior veterinarians and forest officials has been appointed to investigate the accident. He also directed that veterinarians across the state’s zoos strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) when treating animals.
Spread over 250 hectares, Tyavarekoppa Zoo is located about 10 km from Shivamogga city in Karnataka’s Malnad region. The zoo houses several species, including four lions and seven tigers, and features lion and tiger safaris.
It is managed by the Zoo Authority of Karnataka, which oversees eight zoos in the state and functions under a governing council that includes the forest minister.
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