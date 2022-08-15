Man attacked with knife in Shivamogga: Sec 144 in Karnataka city amid tension over bid to remove Savarkar poster

August 15, 2022 9:22:01 pm
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in Shivamogga of Karnataka on Monday following tension over an alleged attempt to remove a banner of V D Savarkar from Ameer Ahamed Circle, in the heart of the city, leading to mild use of force by police.
In the aftermath of the incident, a local shopkeeper, identified as Prem Singh, 25, was attacked with a knife by unidentified miscreants in the city’s Upparkeri area while he was standing near a shop, according to police. Singh is recuperating at Mcgann Hospital in the city.
Shivamogga DC, R Selvamani, said prohibitory orders were imposed for three days to bring the situation under control following the tension on Monday evening.
Shivamogga, Karnataka | Section 144 of the CrPC imposed after a group of Tipu Sultan followers tried to remove banners of VD Savarkar to install Tipu Sultan's banners in the Ameer Ahmad circle of the city.
Police used mild force as activists suspected to be linked to SDPI tried to remove the banner put up on Ameer Ahamed Circle. Bajrang Dal activists subsequently staged a protest.
On Saturday, an official of Shivamogga city corporation, Pramod H P, filed a police complaint over an attempt to prevent display of images of freedom fighters after a local SDPI activist, M D Asif, raised objections to the display of an image of Savarkar at a local mall and demanded that images of freedom fighters from the Muslim community be put up as well. A case of wrongful restraint and causing intentional insult (under Sections 341 and 504 of IPC) was registered over the incident.
Asif was arrested on the basis of this complaint.
The communally sensitive city had witnessed the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in February this year, and the funeral led to stone-throwing and arson, allegedly by activists of Hindutva outfits. The procession was led by local BJP MLA K S Eshwarappa and the MP, B Y Raghavendra.
Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, a case was registered on Sunday under the Prevention of Insult to National Honors Act, 1971, and under IPC Section 295-A (outraging of religious feelings) over alleged vandalism of an image of Tipu Sultan put up by the Congress at the city’s Hudson Circle.
The complaint was filed by a Congress worker, B Manjunath, alleging that miscreants ripped apart flex banners put up by the party to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence Day. The banners had images of Tipu Sultan and the national flag, the complaint stated.
Halasurgate police subsequently arrested a right-wing Hindutva activist, identified as Puneeth Kerehalli, and two of his associates over the incident.
