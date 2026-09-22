4th conviction in Shivamogga IS conspiracy case; NIA court jails accused for 6 years

Huzair Farhan Baig alias Huzair, the accused No 5 in the Shivamogga Islamic State (IS) conspiracy case, has been sentenced to six years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 58,000.

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Bengaluru on Monday sentenced Huzair Farhan Baig alias Huzair, the accused No 5, in the Shivamogga Islamic State (IS) conspiracy case, to six years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs 58,000. Baig is the fourth person to be convicted in the case registered four years ago.

Baig, who arranged a hideout in Bengaluru for carrying out terrorist activities, was convicted after pleading guilty to the charges against him.

The case was initially registered by the Karnataka Police in September 2022 and later taken over by the NIA and re-registered on November 15, 2022. The Shivamogga ISIS terror module was accidentally unearthed after a stabbing incident that occurred in the city of Shivamogga on Independence Day,