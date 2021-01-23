Days after Shivamogga explosion, CM says illegal quarrying won’t be allowed in Karnataka

Two days after a deadly explosion at a stone quarry near Karnataka’s Shivamogga, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday conducted a spot inspection along with officials.

After the inspection, Yediyurappa said he had directed officials to investigate the incident, including the reason for the blast, who permitted the transportation of explosive substance, and what led to the incident.

“After the investigation, necessary action will be taken against those responsible. Illegal quarrying or mining will not be permitted in the state and necessary action will be taken against such activities. I will take necessary action to stop illegal quarrying or mining across the state,” he said.

At least six people were killed in the explosion at Hunasodu village of Shivamogga on Thursday night.

“Our government will not allow any illegal quarrying or mining activities. Those who want to do quarrying or mining should get a license for it from the concerned authorities. Doing it illegally will lead to such incidents. I will direct deputy commissioners to take strict measures in this direction,” Yediyurappa added.

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai confirmed six deaths so far in the incident. The government had announced Rs 5 lakh to the families of those deceased and ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

Three people have been detained in connection with the case.

On Friday, hours after the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among those who expressed condolences over the incident. PM Modi expressed his pain at the loss of lives, saying the state government would provide all possible assistance to those affected.

“Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected,” PM Modi tweeted.

Gandhi also expressed his condolences and said such incidents called for an in-depth investigation so that similar tragedies could be avoided in future. “The news of blast at stone mining quarry in Karnataka is tragic. Condolences to the families of the victims. Such incidents call for in-depth investigation so that similar tragedies can be avoided in the future,” he tweeted.

According to the district administration, the blast took place near a gravel and boulder crushing facility around 10.30 pm Thursday. The high-intensity blast shook villages and several areas in neighbouring districts of Chikmagalur and Davangere too.

Several residents in Shivamogga complained that window panes were shattered. Many initially mistook the blast to be an earthquake. Some roads developed cracks as well.