Week’s training, then panic: Elephant bolts during Shivamogga Dasara event

The procession during the Dasara celebrations in Karnataka’s Shivamogga descended into panic when an elephant carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari in a howdah bolted in fright just minutes after it was flagged off Wednesday.

According to residents, the incident took place when the Jamboo Savari had just begun on Kote Road in Shivamogga city. They said Somanna, the elephant, walked about 750 metres before it started running backwards as it reached Vithal Mandir, and the silver howdah tied to its back slipped off and broke into pieces.

Although no one was injured, the elephant damaged a car and two two-wheelers along the route before forest officials and mahouts brought it under control. Forest officials later tranquillised the frightened animal and led it to the premises of the Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple.