Week’s training, then panic: Elephant bolts during Shivamogga Dasara event

The procession during the Dasara celebrations in Karnataka’s Shivamogga descended into panic when an elephant carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari in a howdah bolted in fright just minutes after it was flagged off Wednesday.
According to residents, the incident took place when the Jamboo Savari had just begun on Kote Road in Shivamogga city. They said Somanna, the elephant, walked about 750 metres before it started running backwards as it reached Vithal Mandir, and the silver howdah tied to its back slipped off and broke into pieces.
Although no one was injured, the elephant damaged a car and two two-wheelers along the route before forest officials and mahouts brought it under control. Forest officials later tranquillised the frightened animal and led it to the premises of the Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple.
Trained for a week
Local officials said elephants Somanna, Bahadur, and Sagar were brought from Sakrebailu Elephant Camp recently, and they practised for the event for a week.
“For all these years, Sagar was carrying the howdah and 36-year-old Somanna made his debut this year. The decision to make Somanna carry the howdah was taken by the expert committee, which includes mahouts, forest officials, and other experts,” an official said.
“We tried Sagar this year, but during the training he was not comfortable carrying the weight, but Somanna was, so we decided to go ahead with him. But the elephant had no experience taking part in such an event. Everything was new to him, and it appears that he was frightened,” the officer added.
The officials also said the elephants’ training period was just a week, which was not enough.
“In Mysuru Dasara, the elephants arrive at least two months before the practice. But here, the practice happens for a week or so. This is the reason why the elephants don’t understand it,” an official said.
In 2023, Nethravathi, a female elephant brought for Jamboo Savari, gave birth just a few hours before the Jamboo Savari.
‘Stop abusing elephants’
Dr Hanumantappa K T, Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), Shivamogga Circle, said the elephant was under control for a while.
“It walked for about 750 metres, but then the road widened, and there was a huge crowd and noise. It appears that Somanna panicked and returned the same way. We have been holding the Jamboo Savari for more than eight years now,” he added.
While videos of Somanna went viral, many netizens criticised authorities for using elephants at such events.
“Hope the elephant is okay. Stop abusing elephants!!! Elephants are tortured in captivity to make them obey! A tamed elephant is an abused one. They are poked by bullhooks. Don’t get surprised when elephant finally fights back. This baby needs a sanctuary. Stop this cruelty,” a user posted on X.
“Mysuru Dasara has a distinct historical legacy that cannot simply be duplicated in every district for political posturing. Parading elephants in crowded towns puts both the animals and the public at grave risk. This trend needs to stop immediately,” another user added.