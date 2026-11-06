The National Investigation Agency has taken over the Bhadravathi IS radicalisation case in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, involving a 21-year-old electronics showroom employee arrested in August over alleged links with Islamic State handlers. The move follows Karnataka Police invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), with investigators probing suspected contacts with an IS module and alleged preparations involving improvised explosive devices.

The state police had arrested Mohammed Ghouse, an electronics store employee in Shivamogga’s Bhadravathi in the case, sources familiar with the development said.

Initially, the Karnataka Police had pressed charges for alleged involvement in a domestic terrorist act. Following further investigations, the police invoked the stringent UAPA in the case, facilitating an NIA investigation of alleged terrorist connections and actions of the youth.