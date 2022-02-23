Two more arrested in Shivamogga over Bajrang Dal activist’s murder

Police have arrested two more youths in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga district, even as some Muslims are said to have left their homes amid rising communal tensions and protesters demanded action against the Muslim outfit Popular Front of India.

With Wednesday’s arrests of Feroz Pasha, 24, and Abdul Khadar, 25, from Shivamogga town, the number of people arrested over the 26-year-old man’s murder rose to eight.

A woman who did not want to disclose her identity said that as the situation was tense, some of the Muslims in Shivamogga were leaving the town temporarily. “There are people who come asking us to speak to their news channels. We share our version but it is presented in another way. The police and politicians seem to have already taken a stand against Muslims, which has instilled fear among us. There is a fear of false arrests as well. This has led many to leave their houses,” she said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rafeez, uncle of Syed Nadeem, one of those arrested over Harsha’s murder, said that Nadeem had not stepped out of home when the murder took place. “He is the only child of his mother. She doesn’t have a husband. On last Monday, my brother Shafi met with an accident and we had to run to several hospitals. He died on last Wednesday night. Nadeem, who had been with him, caught fever and was already in the pain of having lost his uncle. But all of a sudden, the police arrested him saying he was an accused in the Harsha case. We do not know what is going on.”

As Hindutva activists demanded a National Investigation Agency inquiry into the murder, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in reply to a question. “Several people have been arrested. An investigation is on. Depending on what comes out of the investigation, we will decide which agency has to investigate it further. We should give an opportunity for police to investigate first.”

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said he had ordered an inquiry against the officials of Shivamogga’s Kote and Doddapete police stations where the accused in the Harsha case previously had cases registered against them. “We need to ascertain how many police officers and personnel were there in these two police stations in the past five years and how they monitored these (eight) accused who have criminal pasts,” he said.

The police also registered a case for violating prohibitory orders after arson and stone-pelting were reported from Shivamogga when Harsha’s funeral procession was taken out. About 20 people were injured in the incidents.