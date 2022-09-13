scorecardresearch
Shivamogga Bajrang Dal activist murder case: NIA files charge sheet against 10 accused

The agency has alleged that the accused targeted Harsha alias Hindu Harsha, 27, after observing the movements of Hindu community leaders during festivals and celebrations in the city.

Members of various pro-hindu organisations stage a protest march over the alleged murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga, in Chikmagalur (PTI, file)

The NIA has filed a charge sheet against 10 people in connection with the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka’s Shivamogga in February this year, alleging the accused carried out the killing in order to create communal disharmony in the city.

“The investigation revealed that the accused persons A1 to A8 developed hatred towards the Hindu community during the CAA-NRC issue, hijab controversy, and cow protection activities of Bajrang Dal activists. For these reasons, they conspired to create terror among people of the Hindu community and to create communal disharmony, ill will, and hatred among Hindu and Muslim communities in Shivamogga,” said the agency.

The NIA has not linked the accused to any organisation.

Harsha Nagaraj alias Harsha Hindu, a Bajrang Dal worker with a history of crimes, was hacked to death by a local Muslim gang on February 20 this year. The Shivamogga police arrested 10 people soon after the murder. The NIA has named these 10 arrested accused in its charge sheet.

The accused are Reehan Shareef, Mohammed Kashif alias Kashif, Asifulla Khan alias Chiku, Abdulo Afwan, Syed Faroz S alias Nihal, Abdul Khadar Jilani, Roshan, Faraz Pasha, Sayed Nadeem, and Jafar Sadiq. Among the accused Mohammed Kashif was reportedly identified by witnesses at the crime scene and was detained a few hours after the murder. Kashif, and three others accused in the murder—Reehan Shareef alias Kasi, 22, Asifullah, 22, and Abdulo Afwan, 21—have a history of involvement in many as 16 crimes in Shivamogga since 2016.

“Based on the statement from protected witnesses and witnesses, recoveries of blood-stained weapons used for assaulting the deceased, and blood-stained clothes worn by accused persons along with scientific results, CCTV footages near the crime scene, FSL reports and CDR analysis, it is clearly established that accused A1-A8 formed themselves into a terrorist gang and conspired and hacked Harsha @ Hindu Harsha to death by using lethal weapons in order to create terror among the section of the Hindu community in the Shivamogga district,” the NIA has alleged in its charge sheet.

Sayeed Nadeem and Jafar Sadiq have been accused of harbouring the attackers.

A special court for dealing with terrorism cases has posted the case for hearing on September 16.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 10:06:43 am
